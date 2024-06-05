Genshin Impact 4.7 patch notes: All new features, changes, fixes and more

Genshin Impact 4.7 update is finally here, and Hoyoverse has revealed the set of changes coming to the game in the official patch notes on their Hoyolab website. There is a lot to cover as the developers have diligently worked to bring a lot of content and fixes for the minor issues that have been plaguing the title for a while. This article will cover everything new coming to the game that has been listed in the official Genshin Impact 4.7 patch notes, from bug fixes to new gameplay modes and more.

Genshin Impact 4.7 patch note and update details

Here is the new content coming to the game with the Genshin Impact 4.7 update:

New Character: Clorinde (5-star)

New Character: Siegwinne (5-star)

New Character: Sethos (4-star)

New Weapon: Absolution (5-star)

New Weapon: Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star)

New Weapon: Cloudforged (4-star)

Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act VI "Bedtime Story"

Clorinde's Story Quest - Rapperia Chapter: Act I "Silent Night"

Sigewinne's Story Quest - Nereides Chapter: Act I "The Warmth of Lies"

New Gameplay Event: Imaginarium Theater

Other Genshin Impact 4.7 update details

New recipe in Hotel Debord, Fontaine: Bulle Sauce Duck Breast

Clorinde's specialty Dish: Tagged and Bagged

Sigewinne's specialty DIsh: Well-Balanced Meal

New "Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio" Achievement category, and added new Achievements to the "Wonders of the World" category.

Set 32 of "Paimon's Paintings" chat emojis.

Some new prompts for loading screens

"Clorinde: Roleplay" Namecard: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Clorinde

"Sigewinne: Treatment" Namecard: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Sigewinne

"Sethos: Ba Fragment" Namecard: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Sethos

"Achievement: Poetic Pages" Namecard: Reward for completing all achievements under "Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio"

"Travel Notes: Simulation" Namecard: Reward obtained via the BP system

The Forge Realm's Temper gamemode

Changes to the TCG gamemode coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

New Character Cards: Furina, Wriothesley, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Kaveh, and their corresponding Talent cards and Duel Challenges

New Character Cards: Guardian of Apep's Oasis, All-Devouring Narwhal, Consecrated Scorpion, Consecrated Flying Serpent, and their corresponding Talent cards. and Tavern Challenges.

New Action Cards: "Cashflow Supervision," "End of the Line," "Forest Regalia," "Splendor of Tranquil Waters," "Marechaussee Hunter," "Golden Troupe," "Flower of Paradise Lost," "The Mausoleum of King Deshret," "Central Laboratory Ruins," "Sir Arthur," "Kusava," "Vicious Ancient Battle," "Water and Justice," and "Countdown to the Show: 3" can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail

Reaching Player Level 10 will unlock 8 new Open World Players located at Fortress of Meropide, Lumidouce Harbor, and The Rusty Rudder.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Imaginarium Theater game mode

After Version 4.7 update, the first season of "Imaginarium Theater" will be available on 2024/07/01 at 10:00. The Imaginarium Theater will automatically reset on the first day of every month.

Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Electro, and Anemo

Opening Characters: Arlecchino, Thoma, Clorinde, Kuki Shinobu, Wanderer, and Faruzan

Special Guest Stars: Baizhu, Sigewinne, Alhaitham, and Wriothesley

Fantastical Blessings: After Opening Characters join your party, Max HP, ATK, and DEF are increased by 20%. This will take effect both inside and outside the Imaginarium Theater.

Spiral Abyss changes coming with the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus.

All party members receive a 60% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Phase 1 buffs

Thrusting Moon

For 10s after the active character uses their Elemental Skill, DMG dealt by their Normal Attacks is increased by 20%, and a tally will be kept when this character's Normal Attacks hit opponents. The tally can increase by 1 up to once every 0.1s, and once it reaches 3, a shockwave is unleashed at the opponent's location that deals True DMG to nearby opponents, and the tally will be reset. Up to 1 shockwave can be unleashed this way every 1.5s, and the effect and tally are cleared when the character leaves the field.

Phase 2 buffs

Transfusing Moon

After this character receives healing, their Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 20%. Lasts for 8s, up to 3 stacks. Each stack duration is calculated independently.

Adjustments and optimizations in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Spiral Abyss adjustments in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Adds the "View Character" button on the Select Character interface.

When you press to exit a challenge, the pop-up window will now be replaced by a pause interface. Related buttons and prompts have been optimized too.

Adds buttons for abandoning challenge progress for the current floor and re-configuring party composition via both the "Challenge Failed" interface and the mid-challenge pause interface.

Optimizes the logic of clearing filters after using the filter function on the Select Character interface.

Adds a description of the refresh rules for "Benediction of the Abyss" under Description.

Inventory Interface in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Increases the stack limit of Forging Ore, Character EXP Materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials from 9,999 to 99,999; and also increases the stack limit of Cooking Ingredients from 2,000 to 9,999.

Optimizes the Artifact sorting logic after selecting three options under "Sort by Affix" within the Artifacts tabs of the Inventory and Character interfaces.

Optimizes the sorting logic for Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials in the Inventory > Character Development Items interface. Materials dropped by Elite Opponents will now appear at the top, and materials dropped by Normal Opponents at the bottom

Enemy adjustments in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Adjustments to the combat logic for Specters: For instance, in certain scenarios such as at the edge of a cliff, if there was a Specter at the bottom of the cliff, it would attack characters after they moved a certain distance away

System adjustments in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

The Adventure Rank required to unlock "Adventure Encounters" has been lowered from 35 to 24.

Adds the "Recommended Stats" feature in Fast Equip Artifacts > Custom Configuration. This feature will automatically fill in recommended sets and attributes based on data from active players in the game.

Adds an Auto Focus feature for "Background blur" under Paimon Menu > Take Photo.

Increases the in-game Friends cap to 100.

After the version update, progress for downloading update packages for new versions, integrating update packages, downloading resources, and other operations will be displayed in the same progress bar on mobile devices.

Adjusts the logic when pressing certain buttons simultaneously when the Keyboard and Mouse control type is selected: Taking the default buttons as an example, when characters are moving underwater, pressing the Left Ctrl and F buttons simultaneously now supports both moving downwards and interacting with things at the same time.

If you previously made any changes in "Settings > Controls" before the version update and would like to experience the new control logic, please restore the default settings after the update. The new control logic would take effect and you can then make any changes required once again

TCG adjustments in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Standardizes the text style for some card descriptions.

Now, when certain cards that require accumulating progress or count are in your hand, accumulated progress/count will be shown in real-time: For example, the round progress of the current game will be shown on the Event Card "In Every House a Stove" in real-time, and the number of Sophistication points that have been accumulated during the current game will be shown on the Support Card "Jeht" in real-time.

Audio optimization in Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Starting from Version 4.7, part of the new Korean voice-overs of the character "Judicator of Secrets" Cyno (Electro) will be performed by the VA Jung Eui-jin. The text for the names of Cyno's Korean voice actors will be adjusted to "Jung Eui-jin & Lee Woo-ri" (The lines performed by Lee Woo-ri before Version 4.7 are retained).

Other changes and optimizations coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 patch

Increases the Original Resin cap from 160 to 200.

On mobile devices, a new "Highest" settings option has been added for "Render Resolution" in Settings > Graphics.

Adjusts the corresponding relationships between the various options and default values in Settings > Graphics > Graphics Quality on mobile devices (after the update, the "Graphics Quality" will stay the same as the quality selected before the update, and the option name will become "Custom").

You will now also receive Iron Chunks when dispatching characters on expeditions that give you both Crystal Chunks and White Iron Chunks.

Optimizes the control experience when pressing and holding to add or reduce weapon and artifact enhancement materials on the "Weapon > Enhance" and "Artifact > Enhance" interfaces.

After claiming commission rewards 4 times, guidance icons for incomplete missions that are not being tracked will no longer penetrate scenes and appear above related NPCs when you are far away.

Enemies' Pneumousia properties will now be shown by their names on Monster Lists in Domains of Forgery, Domains of Blessing, and Domains of Mastery.

Optimizes the special effects of Radiant Spincrystals in the open world.

Adds options for logging in via "Apple ID" and "Google Account" for PC devices.

Genius Invocation TCG balancing changes in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card "In Every House a Stove" to the following: "When this card is played in the first Round: If your deck initially contains at least 2 different Talent cards, draw 1 Talent Card. When this card is played in the second Round and thereafter: Draw a number of cards equal to the current Round number minus 1. (Up to 4 cards can be drawn in this way)"

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card "Flowing Flame" of the Character Card "Diluc": When Diluc, who has this card equipped, uses "Searing Onslaught" for the second and third time in each Round, the effect "Spend 1 less Pyro Die" will be triggered. (Originally, this was limited to when Diluc "uses 'Searing Onslaught' for the second time in one Round")

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card "Yoimiya": The Usages of "Niwabi Enshou" created by her Elemental Skill is increased from 2 to 3.

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost and effect of the Talent Card "Naganohara Meteor Swarm" of the Character Card "Yoimiya": The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 2 Pyro Dice to 1. Equipping this card will no longer increase the number of initial Usage(s) of the "Niwabi Enshou" state generated by Yoimiya by 1.

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card "Kyouka Fuushi" of the Character Card "Kamisato Ayato": The effect of "deal +1 additional DMG" if "the target's remaining HP is equal to or less than 6" will be modified to "deal +2 additional DMG."

Adjusts the effect of the summon "Herald of Frost" summoned by the Elemental Skill of the Character Card "Qiqi": Additional healing effects are added, and its treatment-related effects are adjusted to "When this Summon is on the field, after Qiqi uses Normal Attack: Heals your character that took the most DMG for 1 HP. Once each Round: Heals your active character for 1 HP again." (Adds an extra healing effect)

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required by the Talent Card "Rite of Resurrection" of the Character Card "Qiqi": The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 5 Cryo Dice to 4

Bug fixes for the Genshin Impact 4.7 patch

Enemy bug fixes in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby, when fighting the Experimental Field Generator, Automated Supercomputing Field Generator, and Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, there was a small chance that characters would not receive a boost to their jump height after the enemy had unleashed a Gravity Reduction Field in certain situations.

Character bug fixes in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby, after triggering the "Tapestry" effect of the Passive Talent "Tailor-Made" and then switching to another character, the effect of the weapon "Haran Geppaku Futsu" could not be triggered.

Fixes an issue whereby, when Arlecchino entered her Masque of the Red Death State, there was a small chance that the Normal Attack DMG increase would be abnormal in certain situations.

Fixes an issue whereby there is still a small probability that C1 Arlecchino's interruption resistance increase would be abnormal when she performs Normal or Charged Attacks while affected by the Masque of the Red Death under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby Nilou's weapon model would display abnormally if she cast her Elemental Skill immediately after using her Elemental Burst

TCG bug fixes coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby, after Lyney had stacked Prop Surplus, if the character was switched due to the Overloaded reaction being triggered, Prop Surplus stacks would not be consumed after the character that was switched to received a healing effect from the Prop Surplus.

Fixes an issue whereby when Neuvillette was preparing the skill "Equitable Judgment," if he was switched to another character as a result of triggering an Elemental Reaction (such as Overloaded) or for any other reason, the skill that Neuvillette was preparing would not be canceled. Neuvillette's skill description has also been optimized

System bug fixes coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby, after completing the Spiral Abyss, the buttons on the finalization screen could be interacted with before they had even appeared.

Fixes an issue whereby Furnishing Set Blueprints could not be found when using the Filter function on the Realm Depot > Furnishing Blueprints interface.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, when viewing other Travelers' elements by going to "Check Information > Character Showcase," the character's Max HP would incorrectly display as the Elemental Resonance value after it was activated.

Audio Bug fixes coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby the sound effects for Prince of Dragonborn: Scylla, in the Sea of Bygone Eras would trigger abnormally when on land.

Fixes an issue whereby when "Gliding Champion" Amber (Pyro) used the wind glider, her lines would have a certain chance of repeating twice.

Fixes an issue whereby there was an error with the Chinese voice-over during a quest

Other bug changes coming in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update

Fixes an issue whereby, when switching characters after detonating the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's hat-shaped bomb, the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's Ability would not enter cooldown as it should.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.

Optimizes certain English translations.

That covers all the changes and optimizations coming with the Genshin Impact 4.7 update.

