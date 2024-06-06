Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream: Expected Natlan trailer, codes, and speculations

The Genshin Impact 4.8 update will be the final Fontaine patch. However, before the new version is released, the developers will conduct a Special Program that will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the upcoming content, including the gameplay showcase for Emilie, new events, event-exclusive map, codes, and more.

Additionally, Travelers can expect the Special Program to end with a new Natlan trailer. This article will cover everything players can look forward to in the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream expected announcements, Natlan trailer, and more

Emilie's gameplay showcase and Story Quest

Emilie (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 4.8 Special Program is expected to be livestream on July 5, 2024, on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the livestream, Travelers can expect the officials to showcase Emilie's gameplay and briefly reveal info about her kit. She will also likely get a new Story Quest, which will help Travelers know her better.

Livestream codes

Livestream code rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 4.8 will also drop three new codes that can be redeemed for the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Hero's Wit x5

Mora x50000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

The livestream codes generally expire within a day so redeeming them as soon as possible is advised. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

New events and map

According to @Genshin_Intel on X, Travelers can expect the following events in version 4.8:

Summertide Scales and Tales event (free Kirara reward)

Bing-Bang Finchball rerun

Light novel photography event rerun

Energy Amplifier event rerun

Summertide Scales and Tales is speculated to be the flagship event in the upcoming patch. The officials are expected to release a new event-exclusive map called Simulanka for this event, similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago and Veluriyam Mirage. Furthermore, one free copy of Kirara will likely be given away as a reward.

The other three events are reruns of old minor events with 420 Primogem rewards each. All of them might be announced during the livestream.

New skin announcements

Nilou and Kirara (Image via HoYoverse)

It is speculated that Nilou and Kirara will likely get new character skins in version 4.8. Thus, assuming the leak is true, the officials might announce them during the livestream.

Natlan trailer

Based on past precedence, the version 4.8 livestream is expected to end with a new Natlan trailer, which will likely reveal some info about the Pyro nation so Travelers can look forward to it. The recent version 4.7 Special Program also ended with a Natlan teaser showcasing the Saurian species of the nation of War.

