Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks suggest Alice and Durin's involvements in the story

The latest Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks should have lore enthusiasts thrilled as the update could potentially feature two of the biggest names in the game's story. Recent leaks have given us enough crumbs that Version 4.8 will feature a limited-time map similar to previous X.8 updates in the game.

This article will go over the latest leaks with regards to the Genshin Impact 4.8 event and everything you need to know about it

Note: The information in this article is based on a leak and is subject to change

Alice and Durin leaks surface ahead of Genshin Impact 4.8

A Genshin Impact 4.8 leak from a reliable source, @Genshin_Intel, has given the community a glimpse of what to possibly expect in the upcoming version. Klee's mother, Alice is speculated to be a part of this event. She is one of the most talked about characters in the game that has yet to make a physical appearance. She is a member of the Hexenzirkel, an organization of witches.

Alice has also been involved in the final updates of every version starting from the 1.6 update. The more surprising character potentially involved in the 4.8 story is Durin, a deceased dragon created by one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah, Rhinedottir.

He was part of the Cataclysm and unknowingly wreaked havoc in Dragonspine but was slain by Venti and Dvalin. His heart still beats in Dragonspine while his remains are also scattered in the area.

The speculated involvement of Alice is not a big surprise but Durin making an appearance and also being playable as a mount is a huge deal. The details of the story are non-existent from the leaks. However, Durin possibly being a test for the mount system, rumored to be a part of Natlan, is a welcome surprise.

With the likely involvement of two characters with big implications for the game's lore, we can possibly expect a story that provides more details on the Cataclysm or the connections that Alice might have with Rhinedottir since the latter is also part of the Hexenzirkel. Durin's potential physical involvement could be an indicator of where we can possibly relive his backstory and his creation by Rhinedottir.

