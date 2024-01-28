Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks: Zhongli, Xiao skins, and three outfit releases rumored

A new leak has surfaced suggesting that HoYoverse might release three new character outfits again in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update. This patch is expected to be the last Fontaine patch before Travelers head to Natlan.

Furthermore, there's another leak that also suggests that the officials are supposedly working on six different character outfits, and two of them likely belong to Zhongli and Xiao, but it does not mention the release dates.

At the same time, it is speculated that two of the skins in Genshin Impact 4.8 are likely for female units, and the third one might be for a male unit. Travelers should take the information with a grain of salt since it is only based on leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at new Zhongli and Xiao skins

According to @Little_Teyvat, the officials are working on at least six character outfits in Genshin Impact. Two of them are speculated to be for Zhongli and Xiao. The leaker also claims that the skins' release date is still unconfirmed, and the officials are likely to push the date back than originally planned.

Interestingly, there have been several leaks in the past about Zhongli's potential skin release. This is the latest info on his outfit, but its release date is still up in the air.

There is another leak from a user named @Maltose371027 stating that HoYoverse will release three new skins in Genshin Impact 4.8. Two are expected to be for female characters, and one is for a male character. However, no names were mentioned, so it is still unclear who these outfits might be for.

Based on past precedence, version 4.8 is likely to be the final patch before Natlan is released, and this update also usually releases a new event-exclusive map. Additionally, HoYoverse has always released two outfits for these events. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising if the officials add more outfits.

Considering leaks from both Little_Teyvat and Maltose suggest new character outfits, there is a chance that one of the male characters who is likely to get the new skin in version 4.8 might be Zhongli or Xiao.

The Genshin Impact 4.8 update is expected to go live on July 17, 2023, so it is still very early to say if three characters will get new skins. It might also be worth mentioning that Klee always gets a banner in the last patches of each nation, so there is a chance that she might return.