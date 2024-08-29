Genshin Impact 5.0 Discord streaming event: How to get 30 Primogems

HoYoverse has launched the Genshin Impact 5.0 Discord quest, a day after the major update, and it offers 30 Primogems to the first 600,000 Travelers. The eligibility is straightforward. It requires you to stream the game for a friend for 15 minutes. This V5.0 Quest is available till September 4, 2024, in regions where Discord’s premium services are available.

This guide details everything you need to complete the ongoing Genshin Impact Discord streaming event.

How to complete Genshin Impact 5.0 Discord streaming event

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update was released on August 28, 2024, and it officially introduced the Natlan region on the map, along with fresh banners, events, and more. The new area will also usher in several native characters, for which you might need some additional resources. Participating in the ongoing Discord event is a quick way to obtain some free goodies.

Here are the steps you need to complete the streaming quest:

Boot up the game and keep it running in the background.

Launch the Discord app on your desktop.

app on your desktop. Pick either a direct message, group, or a server.

Call a friend or invite them to join a voice channel.

Click on the Screen Share button. This option should be located on the bottom left panel right above your profile name.

button. This option should be located on the bottom left panel right above your profile name. Do not share the whole screen, choose the individual game window. This is a crucial step to ensure progress.

Click on Go Live to stream.

Share your gameplay for 15 minutes to complete the V5.0 Quest.

After completing these steps, navigate to the Discord Gift Inventory to claim the redeem code.

All Discord quest event rewards

Complete the V5.0 Discord streaming event to acquire exciting rewards (Image via Discord)

Once you have received the Genshin Impact redeem code from the Discord event, claim the reward using any official method to obtain the following resources:

30x Primogems

Mora ×20,000

Sanctifying Unction ×4

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5

Hero's Wit ×3

Note: The Primogem rewards are limited, and only the first 600,000 Travelers who complete the Quest event will be eligible to obtain these.

If you are unable to find the quest invitation, there is a high chance that Discord premium services are unavailable in your region. Before trying, do enable the In-game rewards (aka Quests) from the app settings and try accepting the quest from the Gift Inventory.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Genshin Impact hub for more information and updates.

