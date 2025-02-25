The Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for the next refresh in Genshin Impact 5.4 has been leaked by HomDGCat. The lineup will reset on March 16, 2025, and last until April 16, 2025, ending in version 5.5. According to the leaks, the upcoming cycle will be relatively easier than the previous updates since the bosses are easier to beat. Moreover, the Abyss blessings will likely favor Hydro characters and units that excel in dealing Plunging Attack DMG.

This article will cover the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 5.4-5.5 and the leaked blessings.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.4-5.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemies and blessings leaked

HomDGCat is one of the most trusted sources for leaks and they have leaked the entire enemy lineup for the next Spiral Abyss reset in Genshin Impact 5.4-5.5.

Floor 12 Chamber 1

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

First Half - level 95

Large Shatterstone Breacher Primus x1 - 981,259 HP

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning x1 - 665,972 HP

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames x1 - 665,972 HP

Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation x1 - 954002 HP

Second Half - level 95

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1 - 681,430 HP

Jadeplume Terrorshroom x1 - 1,908,004 HP

The first half supposedly features the Large Shatter Breacher Primus and Pyro Wayob Manifestation. Both of them are some of the tankiest enemies in this reset besides the world bosses. Players are also likely to face two Abyss Lectors in the first half.

Meanwhile, the second half should only have an Eremite Dancer and the Jadeplume Terroshroom, and beating them will be easy.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks overview

Floor 12 Chamber 2

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

First Half - level 98

Perpetual Mechanical Array x1 - 2,472,028 HP

Ruin Scout x1 - 648,907 HP

Ruin Grader x1 - 827,772 HP

Second Half - level 98

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON): 2,472,028 HP

The first half of the second chamber will likely have three Ruin enemies. One of which is a tanky world boss and the other two are common mobs. In the second half, players will possibly fight ASIMON. While these enemies may appear tanky, they are still easier to defeat since they have limited and predictable moves.

Also read: New Plunging and Cryo DMG artifact sets in Genshin Impact 5.5 leaked

Floor 12 Chamber 3

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

First Half - level 100

Emperor of Fire and Iron x1 - 1,996,561 HP

Fluid Avatar of Lava x1 - 1,264,488 HP

Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 598,968 HP

Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 598,968 HP

Second Half - level 100

Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device x1 - 4,325,881 HP

Similar to the previous chamber, the third chamber is likely to have one world boss on both halves. The first half has two Pyro enemies and two Eremite mobs. While they are not the most difficult enemies, they can inflict a large amount of damage if players are not careful.

The same goes for the Secret Source Automaton, supposedly present in the second half. Bringing a Natlan character like Xilonen or Kachina would be ideal against it to break the Phlogiston Pillars during the battle.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 banners leaked

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 blessings

Below is the blessing that will likely be active during the entire Abyss cycle in Genshin Impact 5.4-5.5:

When a character's Plunging Attacks hit opponents, a shockwave will be unleashed at the character's position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

In addition, here are the likely buffs for both halves of the Floor 12 chambers:

First half - Characters' Elemental Skill Hydro DMG increased by 75%.

- Characters' Elemental Skill Hydro DMG increased by 75%. Second half - Characters' Plunging Attack DMG increased by 75%.

The first half will help Hydro characters like Furina who can deal a lot of damage from the Elemental Skill. This also makes sense because the first halves of the first and third chambers are likely to feature multiple Pyro enemies.

Meanwhile, the buffs in the second half will buff Plunging Attack DMG. Hence, characters like Xiao, Gaming, and even Diluc with Xianyun will have a chance to shine.

