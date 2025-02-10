Genshin Impact 5.4 Mizuki banner release date, 4-stars, and weapons

Yumemizuki Mizuki in Genshin Impact is a brand-new 5-star Anemo character who will debut during the first half of version 5.4. She will be available as soon as the new update goes live on February 12, 2025, along with her signature 5-star Catalyst, Sunny Morning Sleep-In. Ahead of her release, HoYoverse officially revealed the 4-star characters and weapons that will be present on Mizuki and her weapon's gacha banners.

This article will provide Mizuki's release date in Genshin Impact along with details about her character banner and the upcoming Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

Genshin Impact 5.4 first half: Mizuki banner release countdown and details

HoYoverse has officially revealed the gacha banners for the first half of Genshin Impact's 5.4 update. Yumemizuki Mizuki (Anemo - Catalyst) and Sigewinne (Hydro - Bow) will be the featured 5-star characters during Phase 1 of the patch and can be summoned starting from February 12, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Players will have until March 4, 2025, before the banners end.

The developer has announced that the following 4-star characters will receive a rate-up on Mizuki's debut banner:

Sayu (Anemo - Claymore)

(Anemo - Claymore) Xiangling (Pyro - Polearm)

(Pyro - Polearm) Gorou (Geo - Bow)

As for the Epitome Invocation weapons banner, it will offer Mizuki and Sigewinne's signature weapons alongside some 4-star options during the first half. Below is a list of all featured weapons:

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Akuoumaru (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mouun's Moon (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) The Flute (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Time until Mizuki releases in Genshin Impact

Here is a universal countdown showcasing the time until Mizuki's banner is live:

Furthermore, let's also look at Mizuki's release time for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 11, 2024, at 7 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST) : February 11, 2024, at 9 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 11, 2024, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 12, 2025, at 3 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : February 12, 2025, at 4 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 12, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

: February 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

