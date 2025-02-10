Genshin Impact 5.4 Sigewinne banner release date, 4-stars, and weapons

Sigewinne in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Hydro character from Fontaine who will return for her first rerun banner during Phase 1 of version 5.4. Players will be able to summon her as soon as the upcoming update is released on February 12, 2025. Her signature 5-star Bow, Silvershower Heartstrings, will also become available during this period.

Prior to this, HoYoverse officially revealed the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured on Sigewinne and her weapon's gacha banners.

This article will provide Sigewinne's release date in Genshin Impact 5.4 alongside information about her character banner and the new Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

Genshin Impact 5.4 first half: Sigewinne banner release countdown and details

HoYoverse has officially announced the gacha banners for the first half of Genshin Impact's 5.4 update. Sigewinne (Hydro - Bow) and the new Inazuman character, Yumemizuki Mizuki (Anemo - Catalyst), will be introduced as 5-star characters during Phase 1 of the upcoming version and will become available from February 12, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Travelers will have the opportunity to summon them until March 4, 2025.

Furthermore, the developer recently revealed that the following 4-star characters will receive a rate-up on Sigewinne's rerun banner:

Sayu (Anemo - Claymore)

(Anemo - Claymore) Xiangling (Pyro - Polearm)

(Pyro - Polearm) Gorou (Geo - Bow)

When it comes to the Epitome Invocation weapons banner, it will offer Sigewinne and Mizuki's signature weapons along with 4-stars during the first half. Here is a list of all the featured weapons:

Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Akuoumaru (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mouun's Moon (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) The Flute (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

How long until Sigewinne returns in Genshin Impact

Check below for a universal countdown displaying the time until Sigewinne's rerun banner releases in v5.4:

Moreover, the following section provides the release time for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 11, 2024, at 7 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST) : February 11, 2024, at 9 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 11, 2024, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 12, 2025, at 3 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : February 12, 2025, at 4 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 12, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

: February 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

