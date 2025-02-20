Genshin Impact 5.5 local legends locations leak

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:32 GMT
genshin impact 5.5 new local legend
New local legends may be coming in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Genshin Impact 5.5 update will introduce plenty of new content with HoYoverse likely adding the Great Volcano of Tollan area to the vast map. The upcoming Natlan map expansion is expected to include new treasure chests, quests, Pyroculus, boss monsters, and local legends. Recent leaks from KazusaLeaks on Telegram suggest that Travelers may come across two local legend challenges while exploring the area.

This article explores both new legends coming in Genshin Impact 5.5 and their locations, as per leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.5: New local legends and their locations, according to leaks

also-read-trending Trending

KazusaLeaks recently shared images of the new Natlan local legends expected to be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update on their Telegram channel. They also disclosed the potential location of these foes, as seen in the X post above.

According to the information, one of the new local legends may be named The Peak. It is being described as a mutant species that fell into the volcano, which seems to be central to the upcoming map expansion. It appears to be a four-legged creature, like the Xuanwen Beast, with a brown and orange color scheme.

The leaker suggests that Travelers may be able to challenge The Peak at the marked location northwest of the Fallingstar Fields Teleport Waypoint.

The second local legends challenge coming in version 5.5 may entail the player fighting with two huge creatures — Battlegoat and Ironclaw. While the former would be a goat, the latter is expected to be a bird. Like the other local legends' challenges, these fights will likely be rewarded with exclusive achievements.

As for the location, KazusaLeaks suggests Travelers will encounter Battlegoat and Ironclaw slightly southeast of the new artifact domain, located south of the volcano.

