Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks: Can you pre-farm materials for Ifa?

Ifa is an upcoming Anemo character in Genshin Impact, arriving in the upcoming 5.6 update. He is a Saurian vet in the storyline, who plays a major role in the version 5.5 main event. Since many players are looking forward to summoning him upon his release, they must be curious if they can pre-farm his leaked ascension and talent materials ahead of his debut.
The answer to this is yes. Interested fans can currently pre-farm all of Ifa's ascension and talent materials in the game, except for one item.
This article discusses Ifa's leaked materials and their sources in Genshin Impact.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All of Ifa's leaked materials are available in Genshin Impact except one
Multiple sources, such as Spletnik_fatui and Hakush.in, have leaked all the ascension and talent materials players might require to upgrade Ifa in Genshin Impact. All the items needed for this Flower-Feather Clan member are currently available in the game and can be readily pre-farmed. However, there is one item that is not yet available: the weekly boss materials.
It is speculated that to upgrade Ifa's talents, players will need drops from the upcoming chess-themed weekly boss monster, which will be added to the game in version 5.6 and could be challenged in the Mondstadt region, according to leaks. Aside from that, everything else is present in the title.
Here is a list of all materials required to upgrade Ifa, according to leaks:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6
- Saurian Claw Succulent x 168
- Juvenile Fang x 36
- Seasoned Fang x 96
- Tyrant's Fang x 129
- Sparkless Statue Core x 46
- Unnamed weekly boss material x 18
- Teachings of Conflict x 9
- Guide to Conflict x 63
- Philosophies of Conflict x 114
- Crown of Insight x 3
- Hero's Wit x 419
- Mora x 7,100,000
Similar to other Anemo characters, Ifa would require the Vayuda Turquoise gems of various rarities for ascension. Along with that, he would need Saurian Claw Succulent, which is a Natlan local specialty, and Fangs of different rarities dropped by the Saurian enemies.
Moreover, fans must also gather Sparkless Statue Cores, which can be obtained by defeating the Lava Dragon Statue world boss.
When it comes to Ifa's talent upgrades, players will need to farm the Conflict talent books from the Natlan talent domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
