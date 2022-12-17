Genshin Impact: 5 best Nobushi locations to farm Handguards

Genshin Impact 3.3 introduced a brand-new character called Wanderer, better known as Scaramouche among fans. Three other characters, Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayato, received rerun banners across two phases in the new version of the game. All of them, excluding Itto, require Handguards for character ascension and leveling up talent.

The Handguard is one of the most used materials in Genshin Impact 3.3. Five characters require it for ascension and talent level-up, while nine weapons need it for ascension. This includes the latest free weapon, Toukabou Shigure, which can be acquired by playing the new event Akitsu Kimodameshi.

Higi Village, Fort Hiraumi, and 3 other great Nobushi locations for Handguard farming in Genshin Impact

Handguards are some of the most difficult items to farm in Genshin Impact. One of the most common ways to obtain them is by defeating Nobushi. The game has many Nobushi locations, but Handguards have an incredibly low drop rate.

Nobushi are local Inazuma enemy samurai mobs. They are usually found in small groups of two or three and are scattered all over the main Inazuma islands (except Tsurumi Island).

Here's a look at five of the best Nobushi locations to farm Handguards in Genshin Impact.

1) Jinren Island

Jinren Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Jinren Island is the northernmost point of Inazuma and is located on the north side of Narukami Island. It is one of the best locations to farm Handguards.

Players can teleport to the location in the image above and glide across to the other island. Over a dozen Nobushi and Kairagis can be found in this area.

2) Higi Village

Higi Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Located west of the Serpent’s Head on the Yashiori Island, this village is home to many Nobushi. It is really easy to locate them. All players need to do is walk around.

If players head south, they will find these enemies in small groups.

3) Kujou Encampment

Kujou Encampment (Image via HoYoverse)

Kujou Encampment is the main headquarters of the famous Kujou Clan. Players can circle around the location to easily find around 20 Nobushi.

4) Fort Hiraumi

Fort Himauri (Image via HoYoverse)

Next on the list is Fort Hiraumi, which is located on Seirai Island. Players are advised to teleport to the east of this location, as most Nobushi are near that waypoint.

After clearing the fort, players can head to other areas of Seirai Island. However, locating Nobushi will consume a lot of time as they only move in pairs.

5) Nazuchi Beach

Nazuchi Beach (Image via HoYoverse)

The final location on this list is Nazuchi Beach, which bridges both the Kannazuka and Yashiori Islands.

Since all Nobushi like to loiter around shores, Nazuchi Beach is one of the best spots to find them. These enemies can be seen in many small groups all over the area.

There are three tiers of Handguards in Genshin Impact: Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard.

The Famed Handguard, the highest tier, will only drop when players are at World Level 6 or higher.

One way to get all three tiers of Handguards is by exchanging them for Stardust and Starglitter via Genshin Impact Paimon’s Bargains shop, which gets reset at the start of every month.

Each month, 75 and 175 Stardusts can be exchanged for 15 and 35 Kageuchi Handguards, respectively. Similarly, 50 Starglitter can also be exchanged for 25 Famed Handguards.

