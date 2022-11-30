Genshin Impact December 2022 Paimon's Bargains: List of characters and weapons

Genshin Impact players will be able to take advantage of the unique offerings in Paimon's Bargains once it resets for the month of December. The shop allows players to spend Starglitter and Stardust on both characters and weapons.

New characters bring additional utility to teams, and some of them can be difficult to obtain. Furthermore, the weapons are also exclusive to the shop, making them much more valuable. Fans who want to add some extra options to their roster can find out what's set to arrive this month here.

Genshin Impact: December Paimon's Bargains reset revealed

Zeniet @Zeniiet



December Character Cards

- Barbara

- Kaeya



Royal Weapons added and Fate currency reseted as well

The month of December is just a day away, and Genshin Impact fans will be able to look forward to yet another reset of Paimon's Bargains. This shop is one of the best ways for players to get some easy extra wishes and new characters, thanks to the rotating list of 4-star options.

The arrival of a new month brings another rotation, giving fans a chance to pick up one of its 4-star characters or limited 4-star weapons.

The shop also gives fans the opportunity to trade in their hard-earned Stardust and Starglitter for wishes on whichever banner they choose. Those who are planning to wish for the upcoming 5-star character The Wanderer may want to take advantage of this option as it allows them to save plenty of Primogems.

However, if fans want to get one of the featured characters, it'd be better to hold off and save the Starglitter for later. Here's what else is available during December:

Barbara and Kaeya

This rotation of the Paimon shop will feature two 4-star characters from Mondstadt, with the Cryo Sword wielder Kaeya and Hydro Catalyst user Barbara making an appearance. These are characters that almost every Genshin Impact player will have on their roster, although certain constellations that these two have can be quite useful.

Kaeya, in particular, can become surprisingly strong with high levels of investment, and fans should certainly give him a try. With artifacts like the Blizzard Strayer set and teammates that can allow him to freeze enemies in place with his Elemental Burst, Kaeya can be a solid main DPS option for multiple team compositions.

stoney @stonedmazes unaliving myself in genshin just to trigger barbara's C6 cause it's satisfying af unaliving myself in genshin just to trigger barbara's C6 cause it's satisfying af https://t.co/vOP2v58q8z

Barbara, on the other hand, doesn't really require many constellations, as not many of them improve her overall performance significantly. However, her constellation 6 can be a lifesaver, especially in the Spiral Abyss, where a full character revival can be the difference between a failed attempt and a full clear. Genshin Impact fans close to her C6 may want to pick her up from Paimon's Bargains this December.

Royal Weapons

The weapon rotation will also give players the opportunity to pick up a variety of 4-star options from the Royal Weapon series. These weapons specialize in boosting Crit Rate with a passive that stacks up the stat until a Critical Hit occurs.

These weapons are typically overlooked by most of the community, especially with the Blackcliff weapons also being offered in the same shop, but they can definitely be useful in certain scenarios. Fans who want to give them a try can do so after purchasing them from December's Paimon's Bargains.

Genshin Impact's Paimon shop will be resetting shortly and fans will likely need to save up Starglitter in advance.

