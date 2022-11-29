New Genshin Impact event reveals more about Fontaine and its people

Genshin Impact's latest event has revealed new information about the region of Fontaine, the land of Hydro. This region is set to be the next one that the Traveler visits and any new information about it is definitely valuable knowledge for fans to have.

The info comes from the recurring event NPC Liben who has appeared once again for the Marvelous Merchandise event. This event is one of the community's favorites, as it is quick, easy, and rewards a ton of Primogems while also unveiling important new lore. Genshin Impact fans can find out the new information revealed by Liben here.

Liben reveals new info about Fontaine in Genshin Impact

The Marvelous Merchandise event has returned to Genshin Impact, giving players the opportunity to speak to the fan favorite NPC Liben as they trade items for Primogems. Liben doesn't ask fans for much, and in return, he reveals tons of information about his travels throughout the land of Teyvat while also providing some incredible rewards. Given his role, it's no surprise that Liben remains one of the game's most popular NPC characters.

In the new event, Liben reveals to players that his travels have brought him from the land of Inazuma to the new region of Fontaine. While he was in Fontaine, he was able to sell a wide variety of goods, including a large amount of merchandise based on the character Ms. Hina. While relaying this information, Liben reveals some lore that looks to be the main focus of the Traveler's journey in the upcoming region.

Liben reveals that there seems to be an ominous mood hanging over the nation of Fontaine. This mood is like a shadow cast over its people, and it feels like a storm just waiting to break out.

Liben describes it as dark clouds gathering throughout the region, and considering that the Archon of Fontaine is the Hydro Archon, this may be more literal than players expect. He even notes that the locals are feeling anxious and antsy, saying that "judgment was soon to come."

daily focalors 🌊 @dailyfocalor WE WON HYDRO ARCHON NATION FOCALORS NAME GOT CONFIRMED!! WE WON HYDRO ARCHON NATION FOCALORS NAME GOT CONFIRMED!! https://t.co/lqB5WGFCSs

The Hydro Archon Focalors is known to play a big role in Fontaine's Justice system, and the region has a strict set of laws and rules that all of its citizens must follow. As one of Genshin's most technologically advanced regions, it only makes sense that the region has a justice system closest to our own, with courts and judges presiding over criminal cases. If Liben's assessment is accurate, it seems like a massive judgment may be passing over the region in the next few updates.

Players who want to learn more about the situation in Fontaine will want to keep an eye on Liben's upcoming dialogue throughout the Marvelous Merchandise event, as he may drop more hints about the area and the Hydro Archon as the event progresses. Given that the story of Sumeru will be wrapping up soon, players who are excited for the next step in the Traveler's journey won't have to wait much longer.

Genshin Impact's newest event has revealed some interesting insights regarding the people of Fontaine.

