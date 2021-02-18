Genshin Impact: 5 reasons why players should pick Xingqiu in the "Stand By Me" event

Genshin Impact grants a free 4-star character hailing from Liyue with the "Stand By Me" event in Lantern Rite.

Xingqiu, being one of six featured characters, has plenty of reasons to be picked that are unknown to many players. Xingqiu in Genshin Impact is considered one of the best support characters and probably the best among all the 4-star supports. This is thanks to his game-breaking meta, which allows him to pair up with any DPS character and bring out his best, without having to worry about hidden potential caps.

6 redeemable characters in the "Stand By Me" event (Image via MihoYo)

5 reasons why players should pick Xingqiu from the "Stand By Me" event in Genshin Impact

1. Transferrable elemental skill and burst

Xingqiu, unlike some selfish DPS characters, share both his elemental skill and burst with his party members. This allows the main DPS in the party to have maximum onfield time, without having to switch characters to utilize their skills in Genshin Impact.

Trasnferrable elemental skill of Xingqiu

Transferrable elemental burst of Xingqiu

2. Ability to Heal, Defend, and Attack

Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen in action

Xingqiu's elemental skill, "Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen," strikes two back-to-back hits on an enemy, dealing Hydro elemental damage. During this skill, the Rainswords revolving around the character can reduce incoming damage and heal the character upon shattering. A skill that can heal, reduce incoming damage, and has insane damage multipliers, can be extremely useful in Genshin Impact.

Xingqiu's elemental skill stats

3. Useful passive abilities

Xingqiu's passive ability "Blades Amidst Raindrops"

Xingqiu's passive ability, "Blades Amidst Raindrops," grants him a 20% Hydro DMG bonus without requiring any conditions to be triggered. Players who are unlucky with getting a 5-star Hydro DMG bonus goblet from the RNG domain drops can use a 4-star goblet, considering that this passive talent will compensate the bonus amount.

Xingqiu's other passive talent, "Hydropathic," helps with healing, whereas "Flash of Genius" helps with refunding a portion of talent level-up material while crafting in Genshin Impact.

Xingqiu's passive ability "Hydropathic"

Xingqiu's passive ability "Flash of Genius"

4. Versatile elemental reactions

Xingqiu can help form elemental reactions with all the DPS-oriented elements in the game, thanks to his Hydro vision. He can form Vaporize, Electro-charged, and Frozen when paired with Pyro, Electro, and Cryo DPS characters respectively.

Versatile Elemental reactions of Hydro element (Image via Sunmolk)

5. Over 7200% of ATK DMG over the burst duration

Xingqiu, at his 6th constellation, can provide up to 7200% of ATK DMG over time via his elemental burst, "Guhua Sword: Raincutter." Surprisingly, these numbers do not include elemental reactions, which means the number can exceed even more when met with other elements in combats.

Xingqiu's elemental burst "Guhua Sword: Raincutter" in action

