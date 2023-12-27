Genshin Impact A Little Stroll Backstage Web Event guide: How to get 120 primogems

Genshin Impact has released another new Web Event called A Little Stroll Backstage. During the event, you can unlock different filming stages that can be used to set up themed scenes. Additionally, you can custom design the scenes for filming by setting up Performance Props and Decorative Props. Completing the event will give you 120 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

It should be noted that the Web Event can only be completed over four days, and it will end on January 2, 2024, at 11:59 (UTC+8); so make sure to collect all the rewards. Here is a complete guide to Genshin Impact A Little Stroll Backstage.

Play the new Genshin Impact A Little Stroll Backstage Web Event to win 120 Primogems

A Little Stroll Backstage is a new limited-time Genshin Impact Web Event. During the event, you can set up five different filming stages and design them how you want by adding new Decorative Props and Performance Props. Once the filming is complete, you will receive Primogems and reviews from the audience. The reviews may also vary depending on how you have placed the props.

To play A Little Stroll Backstage, click on the link provided in the X post above by Genshin Impact.

How to play A Little Stroll Backstage Web Event

The first filming set (Image via HoYoverse)

After opening the event page, click on Begin Setup. There are a total of five sets, four of which are locked. Proceed by clicking on the first set and start placing the Performance and Decorative Props from the bar on the right wherever you like. You can also remove some props that are already placed on the set.

It is worth adding that Performance Props will also trigger special effects if placed in specific spots.

Get Primogem rewards after successfully filming. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are done placing the props, click on View Results to get an audience review and Primogems. The rewards will be sent to your account via in-game mail. You can unlock other filming stages later to get more Primogems from the event.

Here's a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by completing all the stages of A Little Stroll Backstage:

Primogems x120

Hero's Wit x8

Sanctifying Unction x5

Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

Mora x60,000

How to unlock filming stages

Obtain Film frames by completing daily tasks. (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, the other filming stages are locked. You can unlock each stage for every 400 frames of Film you obtain by performing the following tasks:

Log in to Genshin Impact daily.

Collect Commission Rewards two times daily.

Complete 1 Domain Challenge.

Note that you can obtain 400 Film frames daily, which means only one stage can be unlocked each day, and you can only complete A Little Stroll Backstage over four days.