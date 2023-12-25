Genshin Impact Melusines' Survey web event guide: How to get 40 primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Melusines' Survey, featuring two Melusines called Aeval and Elphane. Both are Fontainian aquabus tour guides, and they are surveying Travelers visiting the Hydro Nation. While taking the survey, you only have to answer four simple questions, and completing it will reward you with a little Blessing Card that shows the result of the questionnaire.

In addition, participating in the web event will give you 40 Primogems and a couple of other in-game rewards. Travelers can also participate in a raffle by sharing their survey results on social media. Find more about the Melusines' Survey event in this article.

Play the Genshin Impact Melusines' Survey Web Event to get free 40 Primogems

Melusines' Survey is a new web event by Genshin Impact. You can participate in it to win 40 Primogems for free. The event features two Fontainian aquabus tour guides, Aeval and Elphane, tasked to survey the Travelers visiting Fontaine.

During the event, the tour guide, Melusines, will ask you four simple multiple-choice questions, which are:

1) When you discover a Crystalfly, which of the following do you prefer to capture it with?

Crystalfly Trap Omni-Ubiquity Net Kamera

2) If you'd like to send a gift to a faraway friend, which of the following would you choose?

Parametric Transformer Dandelion Seed Viparyas Romaritime Flower

3) Which of the following scenic spots would you want to visit?

Liyue Harbor Grand Narukami Shrine Opera Epiclese Windrise

4) If you had to fight one of the following, which would you choose?

Hilichurl Abyss Mages Fatui Azhdaha

Note that you will be rewarded with Primogems regardless of what you choose. Once you have answered all the questions, click the Submit Survey option.

Melusines' Survey rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive a Blessing Card showing your survey result and a couple of options. Click on Claim Rewards to get your free Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Enter the raffle to get a chance to win a Ganyu figure

Raffle event info (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also enter a raffle event by sharing the Blessing Card with the hashtag #GenshinMelusinesSurvey on Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platforms for a chance to win the following:

Primogems x160 (100 winners)

Genshin Impact Ganyu Figure (10 winners)

Note that sharing the survey results on the HoYoLAB will not be counted. Only 100 participants will receive the Primogems, and only ten will get the Genshin Impact figure. The event will end on January 7, 2024, and the results of the raffle will be announced on January 12.