Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner release time for most timezones (UTC+8 to PST, IST, and more)

Alhaitham will be released as a playable character once Genshin Impact 3.4 launches. Travelers should know that the next Version Update is expected to debut at 11 am (UTC+8). However, not every player knows what UTC+8 translates to in their timezone.

This guide will simplify everything for the player. Several timezones will be listed below, all equal to 11 am (UTC+8). It is worth mentioning that maintenance will begin five hours earlier than the times posted here. Remember, Genshin Impact will be unplayable during maintenance, meaning that you won't be able to play the game for approximately five hours during this time.

List of timezones for Alhaitham's release date in Genshin Impact 3.4

The character that many Travelers want

Here is a list of several timezones that should be convenient for the reader regarding Alhaitham's debut in Genshin Impact 3.4:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Standard Time: 6 pm

6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Central Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

5 am India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4 pm

Everything from Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time to Eastern Standard Time takes place on January 17, 2023. Every timezone listed thereafter is for January 18, 2023. Otherwise, these details should be pretty self-intuitive for the reader to analyze.

Alhaitham banner details

He will finally be playable once the new update goes live

Alhaitham will be having a banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4. He will have the same featured 4-star characters as Xiao, who is also having an Event Wish at the same time. HoYoverse has already confirmed that Yaoyao will be on both banners.

Current leaks point to Yun Jin and Xinyan being the last two featured 4-star characters for these Event Wishes. There will also be an Epitome Invocation that will feature Xiao and Alhaitham's signature weapons, although their featured 4-star weapons weren't revealed by the time this article was written.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 news

The next update will feature the new Lantern Rite Festival event

The release time of Alhaitham's banner in Genshin Impact 3.4 will also correspond with the availability of other new content. Examples include:

Desert of Hadramaveth, Sumeru, will become explorable

Alhaitham Story Quest

The Dirge of Bilqis World Quests

Setekh Wenut, Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, and Consecrated Beasts debut as new enemies

Other content to look forward to down the line for this Version Update includes:

The Lantern Rite Festival event

Yelan and Hu Tao reruns in the second phase

Lisa and Ayaka skins

Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl

Warrior's Spirit

Second Blooming

Overflowing Mastery

This update goes live at 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023, and it is expected to last for approximately 42 days.

