Genshin Impact 3.4 Xiao banner 4-star characters leaked: Countdown and more details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some new details about Xiao and Alhaitham's featured 4-star characters for their banners. Everything in the leaking scene is subject to change.

Yet, the important information to unveil here is that a reliable leaker by the name of Mero has stated that Yun Jin and Xinyan are the remaining two featured 4-star characters for these banners.

This article will also include a countdown to Genshin Impact 3.4's first phase Event Wishes, alongside some other relevant banner-related information. HoYoverse had not officially revealed the full details of these Event Wishes by the time this article was written.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Xiao banner 4-star characters revealed and countdown

Travelers should know by now that Xiao and Alhaitham will have the first two character banners of Genshin Impact 3.4. Both Event Wishes will feature the same 4-star characters since that's how every past dual-banner phase has worked thus far. In this case, current leaks point to the following 4-star characters being featured here:

Yaoyao

Yun Jin

Xinyan

Yaoyao is making her grand debut in this update, which is something that Travelers have already known prior to the leaks. The actual new information here is that Yun Jin and Xinyan are the remaining two featured 4-star characters.

The last time these two characters were featured was back on Yoimiya's rerun in Version 2.8. They were featured together in that Event Wish, which occurred from August 2-22, 2022.

Countdown

Xiao's banner will begin once Genshin Impact 3.4 goes live. For reference, that Version Update should launch around 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. That's the exact time and date the above countdown embed counts down toward.

The details of this countdown should be pretty self-explanatory since readers can see how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds are left until the new banners come out. It is worth mentioning that this countdown also applies to Alhaitham's Event Wish and the corresponding Epitome Invocation since all three banners occur simultaneously.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 banner information

The new Sword should also appear in the first weapon banner of Genshin Impact 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth mentioning that there were no leaks on the Epitome Invocation's featured weapons by the time this article was written. Based on past precedence, it's logical to assume that Xiao and Alhaitham's signature weapons are the featured 5-star weapons.

This means Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Light of Foliar Incision should be the featured 5-star weapons here. HoYoverse has yet to reveal the data for Light of Foliar Incision. However, leaks point to it being a Sword with 541.83 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG, with its effect doing the following:

"CRIT Rate is increased by 4/5/6/7/8%. When Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120/150/180/210/240% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s."

These Event Wishes haven't had their featured 4-star characters leaked yet (Image via HoYoverse)

While Xiao and Alhaitham's banners have had their featured 4-star characters leaked, the same cannot be said about Hu Tao and Yelan's Event Wishes. Travelers seeking to know more about their banners will have to wait until their release date draws near.

