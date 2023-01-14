Genshin Impact maintenance duration, server downtime, and 3.4 patch time for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.4 is scheduled to undergo maintenance at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. The actual version update will become playable five hours later. Thus, players can expect to enjoy all the new content around 11:00 am (UTC+8).

The maintenance period has historically lasted five hours for previous game patches. Hence, it's logical to assume that the same thing will happen with the new version update. Travelers should know that they cannot play the game while the servers are down during this time.

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance times

The servers will be down at the following times (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the start times for when maintenance will begin:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Alaska Standard Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm Mountain Standard Time: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Central Standard Time: 4:00 pm

4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Western European Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Central European Time: 11:00 pm

11:00 pm Eastern European Time: 12:00 am

12:00 am India Standard Time: 3:30 am

3:30 am China Standard Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Australian Western Standard Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am

6:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 7:00 am

7:00 am Korea Standard Time: 7:00 am

7:00 am Australian Central Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am Australian Eastern Time: 9:00 am

9:00 am New Zealand Daylight Time: 11:00 am

All American, Western European, and Central European maintenance times are for January 17, 2023. Everything else happens on January 18, 2023.

Apart from that, it's worth mentioning that Travelers will be unable to play the game until the Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance finishes.

When will the servers come back up?

This is the official name of the new update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the relevant times for when Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to be playable:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Standard Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Mountain Standard Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Central Standard Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Western European Time: 3:00 am

3:00 am Central European Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Eastern European Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 pm

All American times are for January 17, 2023, while the rest of the world gets to play the new update on January 18, 2023.

Brief Genshin Impact 3.4 patch notes

Yaoyao will be playable once the update goes live (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of content that should be available once Genshin Impact 3.4 becomes playable:

Xiao and Alhaitham banners, both of which feature Yaoyao

New Epitome Invocation featuring Xiao and Alhaitham's signature weapons

Alhaitham Story Quest

The Dirge of Bilqis World Quest

Players could now explore the Desert of Hadramaveth

Several new monsters, like the Setekh Wenut, will make their debut

Beidou and Klee TCG Cards

Heated Battle Mode in Genius Invokation TCG

Duel Details Log for Genius Invokation TCG

Other content will also appear in Genshin Impact 3.4, such as Yelan and Hu Tao's reruns, the new Lantern Rite Festival event, and Lisa and Ayaka's new skins.

Poll : Did you first start playing Genshin Impact after Version 3.0? Yes No 0 votes