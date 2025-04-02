Genshin Impact: All Luxurious chests in Ancient Sacred Mountain (version 5.5)

Luxurious chests in Genshin Impact are one of the rarest chest types, and it is quite tricky to find many of them. These chests are hidden under a World Quest or a vast puzzle. Due to the rarity of these chests, it is also hard to find these locations in Genshin Impact.

Ad

With the release of the new 5.5 area, they have added more Luxurious chests in the new areas. The Ancient Sacred Mountain area has seven chests, which you can unlock after completing World Quests.

This article will discuss the location and provide guides for finding all Luxurious chests in the Ancient Sacred Mountain area in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact: All Luxurious chests in Ancient Sacred Mountain

Locations 1 and 2

Ad

Trending

Luxurious chests 1 and 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete the World Quest, The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom, for the first two chests. After completing this quest, teleport to the waypoint above at Sea of Shifting Sentience, then turn backwards and keep going straight till the marked location in the above picture. You will find two Luxurious chests in this location.

Ad

Location 3

Luxurious chest 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This chest can be unlocked after completing the World Quest, Sealed Site of Sacrifice. Once you finish this quest, teleport to the waypoint at Flame-Melding Ritual Grounds. Here, you will find a Tatankasaur transformation; keep going forward till you reach the pinned location in the above picture to claim one Luxurious chest.

Ad

Location 4

Luxurious chest 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The pre-requirement for this chest is to finish the World Quest, Once the Sacred Seat of Judgement in Genshin Impact 5.5. To reach the location of this chest, teleport to the waypoint in the picture, keep going straight and drop down at a small arena-like place marked in the above image.

Ad

Locations 5 and 6

Luxurious chests 5 and 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete the Once the Sacred Seat of Judgement quest for these two chests. After the quest is completed, teleport to the Chamber of Deliberation area, go straight and head up using the elevator, which will take you to the location of these chests.

Ad

Location 7

Luxurious chest 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location of the Luxurious Chest in the Ancient Sacred Mountain area is also hidden behind a World Quest Where Once Force was Reversed. Three chests will spawn after the quest is completed, one being a luxurious chest. Reaching this location is easy; you must simply teleport to the waypoint at the Heart of Force Invasion. Once there, you can find the chest icon pointing backwards, where you can find a Luxurious, Exquisite, and Common chest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.