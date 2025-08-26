Genshin Impact: All playable characters from Knights of Favonius

The Knights of Favonius are considered the "heart" of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact, as they are responsible for maintaining peace and safeguarding the region. Since the beginning of the game, we have met many characters who have become playable along the way, bringing their personalities and unique abilities in and out of combat.

The Knights were founded by Venessa Murata after the fall of the artistocracy and the Lawrence clan in Mondstadt hundreds of years ago. Since then, the Knights have evolved over time but never once strayed from their ideals of striving for peace and equality in the land of freedom.

Playable characters from Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact so far

Each Knight stands out in their own way, whether through story, personality, or combat style. Here’s a look at all the playable Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact so far, along with the much-anticipated arrival of Varka.

1) Amber

Amber (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber is the first character players meet in Mondstadt and the first Knight to join the party. She serves more as a guide for newcomers and helps the public in her role as Outrider. In the story, Amber also teaches the Traveler how to glide and explore the open world.

While not strong in the current meta, her burst still proves useful in support melt teams. She remains an iconic free character in Genshin Impact.

2) Kaeya

Kaeya (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaeya is the Cavalry Captain who always carried an air of mystery since the very start of the game. His charm and secretive nature make him stand out not just within the Knights but across Mondstadt as a whole. In battle, he’s a surprisingly good unit in freeze and melt teams, with energy regeneration that keeps him dependable.

Plenty of players still slot him into their lineups, especially in the early to mid-game phases, because of how versatile he is.

3) Lisa

Lisa (Image via HoYoverse)

Lisa is the Head Librarian of the Knights. Sharp and composed, she is known for her intelligence and calm demeanor and keeps Mondstadt’s vast archives in order. As an Electro user, she’s valued for the defense shredding from her burst. She fits quite well in Overload or Hyperbloom teams and can support Eula in Superconduct setups.

4) Jean

Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

After Grand Master Varka left on an expedition, Jean undertook the role of Acting Grand Master. She’s admired by both Mondstadt and the Genshin Impact community for her dedication. As an Anemo sword user, Jean is highly flexible, as she can act as sub-DPS, healer, or crowd control support depending on team and artifacts. She remains one of the best all-around characters for both new and experienced players.

5) Albedo

Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo is a homunculus created by Rhinedottir, and he serves as Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team. He practices alchemy, “Art of Khemia,” and is one of the subjects from the Primordial Human Project. In combat, he provides consistent off-field Geo damage and useful crystallize shields, making him a versatile support in many comps, including Mono-Geo teams.

6) Klee

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee is known as the Spark Knight and is the daughter of Alice from the Hexenzirkel. She is highly adored by both the Genshin Impact community and the Knights. She’s a Pyro catalyst whose slower attack animations make her less viable and a bit clunky compared to other Pyro catalysts or Pyro DPS in the current meta.

7) Traveler

Anemo Traveler (Image via HoYoverse)

Many forget that the Genshin Impact’s protagonist, the Traveler, was named the Honorary Knight after saving Mondstadt from Dvalin. Since then, they’ve stepped in to help the city time after time through quests and events. With Anemo powers, the Traveler provides crowd control through their Burst and can be effective for clearing early-game content.

8) Mika

Mika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is a Front-Line Surveyor in the Reconnaissance Company alongside Eula, and he works as a cartographer mapping Mondstadt’s terrain and beyond. Released as a 4-star, he offers strong support tailored to Eula’s Physical DPS role. His kit boosts normal attack damage and provides healing through his Burst, making Eula’s playstyle smoother.

9) Eula

Eula (Image via HoYoverse)

Referred to as the Spindrift Knight, Eula is one of the strongest Physical DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Though born into the Lawrence clan, she has distanced herself from their legacy and remains loyal to Mondstadt. As the only relevant Physical DPS, she combines fast claymore animations with a kit that stacks damage for devastating Burst attacks.

10) Varka

Varka (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is the long-absent and anticipated Grand Master who is set to return in the upcoming Nod-Krai 6.x patches. He has been teased in quests and trailers and is apparently close with Venti in Genshin Impact. In Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser "Moonlit Ballad of the Night," he is depicted as Anemo carrying the Wolf's Gravestone, which may be related to his in-game weaponry.

Others

Other characters include Sucrose, one of the greatest Anemo supports in the game, and Albedo's assistant alchemist. Noelle is also a kind-hearted Maid and Knight-in-Training who wields a Geo claymore, offering both shielding and healing. She’s also available early to new players through the beginner banner.

There's also Diluc, who was once a Knight of Favonius but left the organization due to personal reasons we get to know later in the game. Although he’s no longer part of the Knights, he still protects Mondstadt in his own quiet and mysterious ways.

The Knights of Favonius are not only Mondstadt’s defenders but also characters whose stories and strengths shape the city and its people. From Amber guiding players at the very beginning to the long-awaited return of Varka, each Knight contributes to the region while leaving a lasting impression in Genshin Impact.

