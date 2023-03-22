Genshin Impact Mika build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, and role

Mika is a solid support character in Genshin Impact that some players may wish to build. Getting the right weapons and artifacts for him is doable for F2P players.

Mika's best weapons and artifacts will seek to emphasize his role as a 4-star Cryo Polearm user with a supportive kit. It should be noted that this guide was made in Genshin Impact 3.6, but it should still be relevant in future updates.

How to build Mika in Genshin Impact: Role, weapons, and artifacts

This character supports Physical DMG dealers like Eula quite well (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is best used as a support for Physical units in Genshin Impact due to the following reasons:

Elemental Skill: Boosts allies' Normal ATK SPD.

Boosts allies' Normal ATK SPD. Elemental Burst: Heals allies when they use Normal Attacks.

Heals allies when they use Normal Attacks. Supprive Barrage Passive: Boosts allies' Physical DMG.

Boosts allies' Physical DMG. C4: Regenerates his Energy if his Elemental Burst heals an ally.

Regenerates his Energy if his Elemental Burst heals an ally. C6: Boosts allies' Physical CRIT DMG.

Allies that don't regularly use their Normal Attacks won't get much value from Mika's supportive capabilities. He is unlikely to be a great source of damage for his team, especially since his Elemental Burst cannot hurt enemies.

This character's usefulness as a support will significantly increase if the player gets Constellations for him. His C6 effect is instrumental to Physical teams since getting an extra 60% Physical CRIT DMG is a huge DPS increase.

Best weapons

Favonius Lance is a great Polearm to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of great weapons for Mika and why they work phenomenally for this character in Genshin Impact:

Engulfing Lightning: Massive Energy Recharge stat. Its effect grants the user additional Energy Recharge.

Massive Energy Recharge stat. Its effect grants the user additional Energy Recharge. Favonius Lance: Energy Recharge is amazing for support units, and its effect could generate Energy Particles for the team if the user has a good CRIT Rate stat.

Energy Recharge is amazing for support units, and its effect could generate Energy Particles for the team if the user has a good CRIT Rate stat. Prototype Starglitter: Craftable 4-star Polearm that gives the user Energy Recharge with a situational effect.

Craftable 4-star Polearm that gives the user Energy Recharge with a situational effect. The Catch: Another craftable 4-star that gives the user Energy Recharge. Unfortunately, the passive is useless on Mika.

Another craftable 4-star that gives the user Energy Recharge. Unfortunately, the passive is useless on Mika. Skyward Spine: Good Energy Recharge stat, but its effect is pretty niche here.

Good Energy Recharge stat, but its effect is pretty niche here. Staff of Homa: Good HP boost and could be used in some gimmicky DPS builds.

Good HP boost and could be used in some gimmicky DPS builds. Black Tassel: HP stat is good for boosting healing. The effect is useless against non-Slimes.

Engulfing Lightning is the best support option, while Favonius Lance is arguably the best F2P option. Unlucky Genshin Impact players who have to rely on forging weapons can settle for Prototype Starglitter.

Best artifacts

A 4-piece Noblesse Oblige is a safe choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short list of great artifacts that synergize well with Mika's kit in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Noblesse Oblige: Always useful as a support set to boost all allies' ATK.

Always useful as a support set to boost all allies' ATK. 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith: Extra Energy Recharge and HP are always valuable.

Extra Energy Recharge and HP are always valuable. 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam: The Healing Bonus is solid, and the damage from the user's heals can be situationally useful.

Some players might pick their artifacts based on their stats. Generally speaking, Mika prefers:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge%

Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonotheum: HP%

HP% Circlet of Logos: HP%

Secondary stats should focus on HP%, Energy Recharge%, and flat HP to focus on this character's healing from his Elemental Bursts. Favonius Lance users will want some CRIT Rate%.

