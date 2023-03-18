Genshin Impact Mika materials list: Ascension and talent resources

Mika Schmidt is the new Cryo character who will be playable in Genshin Impact. After his first physical appearance at the "Of Ballads and Brew" event in version 3.1, many are waiting for him to become a playable character.

HoYoverse recently confirmed that Mika will debut as one of the featured 4-stars in the Phase II banners of Genshin Impact 3.5 update. Recent announcements have also revealed all the ascension and talent materials needed for him.

Hence, players still have around a week to pre-farm all the materials before summoning him.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Official reveal of Mika's Ascension and Talent Materials

This official tweet by Genshin Impact briefs readers about Mika and his personality. It also reveals official information about his ascension and talent materials. As a 4-star that will debut in Phase II banner on March 21, 2023, interested players will have enough time to pre-farm most of the resources.

1) Pseudo-Stamens

Farm Setekh Wenut for this (Image via HoYoverse)

Pseudo-Stamen is a character ascension material dropped by a new boss called Setekh Wenut. Mika will need 46 of these materials to max out his ascend.

Genshin Impact players can spend up to 40 Original Resins to collect around 2-3 Pseudo Stamen each time. Hence, they will need to defeat Setekh Wenut around 23 times.

2) Shivada Jade

Farm Setekh Wenut for this (Image via HoYoverse)

Shivada Jade is another material that all Cryo characters need to ascend. Mika will need the following amount to ascend to level 90:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Since Seth Wenut will not drop these, fans must prioritize other bosses such as Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and others to farm Shivada Jade.

2) Wolfhook

Wolfhook is a local specialty exclusive to the Mondstadt region. Mika will need 168 Wolfhooks to ascend to level 90.

Genshin Impact players can search for them in the Wolvendom area. Wolfhook can also be obtained by purchasing it from NPC Chloris or farming it in other players' worlds.

4) Insignias from Fatui Skirmishers

Fatui Skirmishers usually drop these (Image via HoYoverse)

Insignia is a common drop item obtained by defeating Fatui mobs throughout Teyvat. The total amount needed to fully ascend and level up Mika's abilities is:

Common Drops from Fatui Skirmisher Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Recruit’s Insignia 18 18 Sergeant’s Insignia 30 66 Lieutenant’s Insignia 36 93

It can also be obtained by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter at Paimon's Bargains.

5) Ballad Talent Books

Farm these on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sundays (Image via HoYoverse)

To increase Mika's talent levels, Genshin Impact players will need to farm the Ballad talent domain. The Mondstadt talent domain will drop these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The total amount needed to level up all three of Mika's skills is:

Teachings of Ballad x 9

Guide to Ballad x 63

Philosophies of Ballad x 114

6) Weekly Boss - Mirror of Mushin

Weekly Boss Material (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike other resources, Mirror of Mushin is a talent level-up material that can be farmed once a week. Genshin Impact fans must farm 18 of these from the weekly trounce domain, Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, to max out Mika's talent.

Please remember that this weekly boss can only be unlocked after finishing the Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V quest "Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies."

