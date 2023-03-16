Genshin Impact Shenhe banner 4-stars, weapons list, and official release date

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is rapidly approaching its second phase, which will bring new character banners and weapons. Players who have been waiting for Ayaka and Shenhe's rerun will be able to summon them in a week's time.

HoYoverse has officially announced the Phase II banners, revealing the banner 4-stars, including Mika, a new Cryo 4-star with great support capabilities, and the weapons list. With Ayaka and Shenhe on the Event-Wish banners for reruns, the weapon banners will feature their signature equipment.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Officials reveal Ayaka and Shenhe's rerun banners, release date, and more

Genshin Impact officials have unveiled content for Phase II of the latest 3.5 update. Based on the recent announcements, the second half of the banner is scheduled to drop at 18:00 on March 21, 2023. The upcoming Event-Wish banners will feature reruns of Ayaka (Cryo) and Shenhe (Cryo) as 5-star characters.

Although both of these characters have the same vision, their roles and abilities are different. Kamisato Ayaka is a Cryo Sword user who can infuse her normal and charged attacks with the Cryo element alongside her unique sprint mechanics. Her primary source of damage comes from her Elemental Burst. Shenhe, on the other hand, is a Cryo Polearm user and can provide buffs and crowd control with her abilities.

Genshin Impact has also revealed the 4-stars that will be featured and have a boosted drop rate in the rerun banners. They are:

Mika (Cryo)

Sucrose (Anemo)

Diona (Cryo)

Mika is a new 4-star Cryo support character from Mondstadt who will debut in the upcoming 3.5 banners. He can provide healing as well as different ATK damage and speed buffs to nearby party members.

This is also a great opportunity for gamers who want to build strong Freeze/ Permafreeze teams. All the 5-star and 4-star entities being featured in Phase II are must-have characters to build a Cryo team.

Phase II weapon banner will feature signature weapons

Upcoming Epitome Invokation for Phase II. (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Phase II banner will be a refreshing change. Genshin Impact fans will have the opportunity to summon Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) or Calamity Queller (Polearm) as 5-star weapons.

Here is a list of the 4-star weapons that will be featured in the upcoming banner:

Wine and Song (Catalyst) Sacrificial Sword (Sword) The Bell (Claymore) Favonius Lance (Polearm) Favonius Warbow (Bow)

Excluding The Bell, the rest of the weapons on the above list have Energy Recharge as secondary stats. Any Genshin Impact fan who is looking for ER% weapons should definitely try their luck in the upcoming weapon banner.

