Genshin Impact: All Xilonen constellations ranked

Xilonen is a great support character in Genshin Impact, released during the 5.1 update. Her value only increased with the release of more Natlan units like Mavuika. Xilonen will have her first re-run during version 5.5 Phase 2 banners, and players who missed her during the 5.1 version could try to get her now. She also has some great constellations that further increase her support capabilities.

This article will rank all constellations of Xilonen in Genshin Impact based on their value.

All Xilonen constellations in Genshin Impact, ranked

6) Tlaltecuhtli's Crossfade

Tlaltecuhtli's Crossfade (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Xilonen's C5, which increases the Talent level of her Elemental burst by three levels. Her C5 is the weakest constellation because she already heals much with her C0. Although the extra healing is good, most characters in the game do not need this much healing.

Even with C0 Xilonen, players can fully max the HP of most characters in Genshin Impact with one or two ticks of her burst. Due to this reason, her C5 is ranked last compared to other constellations, which increases her buffing capabilities.

5) Imperishable Night Carnival

Imperishable Night Carnival (Image via HoYoverse)

Imperishable Night Carnival is Xilonen's C6, which changes her playstyle significantly. This constellation turns Xilonen into an on-field DPS and increases some of her buffs. Her Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks are buffed considerably during her E state, and she can also heal allies.

Although her C6 is suitable for players who want to play Xilonen as a DPS, it provides little value compared to her C2 and C1. It also takes a lot of pulls to get her sixth constellation, and it might be wise for players to save for another character instead. Due to these reasons, her C6 is ranked fifth despite being suitable for her DPS playstyle.

4) Tonalpohualli's Loop

Tonalpohualli's Loop (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Xilonen's C3, which increases the Talent level of her Elemental skill by three levels. With a Level 13 skill, she has 45 percent res shred for Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, Electro, and Geo elements. Although the increase is good, Xilonen gets 36 percent res shred at Talent level 10.

When comparing the increase of res shred at C0 and C3, it isn't a marginal increase. Since this constellation only increases Xilonen's talent levels by a minor amount, her C4 is ranked fourth.

3) Suchitl's Trance

Suchitl's Trance (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Xilonen's fourth Constellation, increasing party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks by 65 percent of her Defense. This effect can be triggered up to six times, with each party member having different stacks. Moreover, this damage increase does not have a maximum amount, which is excellent for Neuvillette, Mavuika, Arlecchino, and Mualani team comps.

Suchitl's Trance is one of Xilonen's good constellations, but it is costly, as this is her C4. Although it provides good value for some characters, it is ranked third due to its cost.

2) Sabbatical Phrase

Sabbatical Phrase (Image via HoYoverse)

Sabbatical Phrase is Xilonen's C1 and one of her best constellations. It gives party members resistance to interruption when Xilonen's Source Samplers are active. Further, it also decreases her Phlogiston consumption and increases her Nightsoul point time limit. This means that her C1 also increases her exploration ability considerably.

Since this constellation increases Interruption resistance for characters, players would not need a shielder, and Xilonen also has a good healing ability. However, her C2 still provides more value to party members.

1) Chiucue Mix

Chiucue Mix (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiucue Mix is Xilonen's C2 and her best constellation. It is also considered a good stopping point, as it provides the most value out of all her cons. Her C2 has various buffs for Geo, Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro teammates. Furthermore, Xilonen's Geo Source Sampler will always be active during her Elemental skill.

The buffs from this C2 are great, except for the Electro one, which is not as good as the rest. Chiucue Mix vastly increases Xilonen's support value and is relatively easier to obtain than her other constellations.

