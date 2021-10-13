×
Genshin Impact Aloy: Ascension materials and talent level-up resources revealed

Genshin Impact's Aloy with her needed materials (Image via miHoYo)
Genshin Impact's Aloy with her needed materials (Image via miHoYo)
Nahda Nabiilah
ANALYST
Modified Oct 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Feature

Aloy is a 5-Star free character that was released in Genshin Impact 2.1. Initially, it was exclusively available for players on PS4 or PS5 systems. However, in Version 2.2, Aloy is available for all Genshin Impact players on all platforms. She is obtainable via in-game mail in the Paimon menu.

The crossover character is the heroine of Horizon Zero Dawn. She was an outcast that learned to use the bow and always trained in the harsh winters. Maybe that's the reason why miHoYo made Aloy a Cryo, bow-wielding character. Players who wish to raise their Aloy can refer to this guide for her ascension materials and talents level-up resources.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy
Savior From Another World
Nora Huntress
Cryo
Nora FortisTravelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact https://t.co/6D00O9NfkM

Aloy's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Aloy's ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)
Aloy's ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy's ascension materials are spread between the available regions:

  • Spectral drops: Dropped by Specters in Inazuma
  • Crystal Marrow: Obtainable in Inazuma
  • Crystalline Bloom: Farmable via Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine
  • Talent materials: Farmable via Domain in Mondstadt
  • Molten Moment: Possible reward from La Signora boss fight in Inazuma

For those who wish to level her up, here is the full breakdown of her ascension materials.

Ascension materials needed

Here, players can see how many resources they will need for Aloy's ascension.

Level 20:

  • 20,000 Mora
  • 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
  • 3 Crystal Marrow
  • 3 Spectral Husk

Level 40:

  • 40,000 Mora
  • 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
  • 2 Crystalline Bloom
  • 10 Crystal Marrow
  • 15 Spectral Husk

Level 50:

  • 60,000 Mora
  • 6 Shivada Jade Fragment
  • 4 Crystalline Bloom
  • 20 Crystal Marrow
  • 12 Spectral Heart

Level 60:

  • 80,000 Mora
  • 3 Shivada Jade Chunk
  • 8 Crystalline Bloom
  • 30 Crystal Marrow
  • 18 Spectral Heart

Level 70:

  • 100,000 Mora
  • 6 Shivada Jade Chunk
  • 12 Crystalline Bloom
  • 45 Crystal Marrow
  • 12 Spectral Nucleus

Level 80:

  • 120,000 Mora
  • 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
  • 20 Crystalline Bloom
  • 60 Crystal Marrow
  • 24 Spectral Nucleus

Mora and Wits needed

Hero's Wit and Mora (Image via Genshin Impact)
Hero's Wit and Mora (Image via Genshin Impact)

To level 20:

  • 1 Wanderer’s Advice
  • 6 Hero’s Wit
  • 24,200 Mora

From 20 to 40:

  • 4 Wanderer's Advice
  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 28 Hero’s Wit
  • 115,800 Mora

From 40 to 50:

  • 29 Hero's wit
  • 116,000 Mora

From 50 to 60:

  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 42 Hero's Wit
  • 171,000 Mora

From 60 to 70:

  • 1 Wanderer’s Advice
  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 59 Hero's Wit
  • 239,200 Mora

From 70 to 80:

  • 2 Wanderer's Experience
  • 2 Adventurer's Experience
  • 80 Hero's Wit
  • 322,400 Mora

From 80 to 90:

  • 4 Wanderer's Advice
  • 171 Hero's Wit
  • 684,800 Mora

Talents level-up materials for Aloy

Teachings of Freedom (Image via Genshin Impact)
Teachings of Freedom (Image via Genshin Impact)

From 1 to 2:

  • 12,500 Mora
  • 6 Spectral Husk
  • 3 Teachings of Freedom

From 2 to 3:

  • 17,500 Mora
  • 3 Spectral Heart
  • 2 Guide to Freedom

From 3 to 4:

  • 25,000 Mora
  • 4 Spectral Heart
  • 4 Guide to Freedom

From 4 to 5:

  • 30,000 Mora
  • 6 Spectra Heart
  • 6 Guide to Freedom

From 5 to 6:

  • 37,500 Mora
  • 9 Spectral Heart
  • 9 Guide to Freedom

From 6 to 7:

  • 120,000 Mora
  • 4 Spectral Nucleus
  • 4 Philosophies of Freedom
  • 1 Molten Moment

From 7 to 8:

  • 260,000 Mora
  • 6 Spectral Nucleus
  • 6 Philosophies of Freedom
  • 1 Molten Moment

From 8 to 9:

  • 450,000 Mora
  • 9 Spectral Nucleus
  • 12 Philosophies of Freedom
  • 2 Molten Moment

From 9 to 10:

  • 700,000 Mora
  • 12 Spectral Nucleus
  • 16 Philosophies of Freedom
  • 2 Molten Moment
  • 1 Crown of Insight
Edited by Shaheen Banu
