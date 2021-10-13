Genshin Impact Aloy: Ascension materials and talent level-up resources revealed

Aloy is a 5-Star free character that was released in Genshin Impact 2.1. Initially, it was exclusively available for players on PS4 or PS5 systems. However, in Version 2.2, Aloy is available for all Genshin Impact players on all platforms. She is obtainable via in-game mail in the Paimon menu.

The crossover character is the heroine of Horizon Zero Dawn. She was an outcast that learned to use the bow and always trained in the harsh winters. Maybe that's the reason why miHoYo made Aloy a Cryo, bow-wielding character. Players who wish to raise their Aloy can refer to this guide for her ascension materials and talents level-up resources.

Aloy's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Aloy's ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy's ascension materials are spread between the available regions:

Spectral drops: Dropped by Specters in Inazuma

Crystal Marrow: Obtainable in Inazuma

Crystalline Bloom: Farmable via Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine

Talent materials: Farmable via Domain in Mondstadt

Molten Moment: Possible reward from La Signora boss fight in Inazuma

For those who wish to level her up, here is the full breakdown of her ascension materials.

Ascension materials needed

Here, players can see how many resources they will need for Aloy's ascension.

Level 20:

20,000 Mora

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

3 Crystal Marrow

3 Spectral Husk

Level 40:

40,000 Mora

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Crystalline Bloom

10 Crystal Marrow

15 Spectral Husk

Level 50:

60,000 Mora

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Crystalline Bloom

20 Crystal Marrow

12 Spectral Heart

Level 60:

80,000 Mora

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Crystalline Bloom

30 Crystal Marrow

18 Spectral Heart

Level 70:

100,000 Mora

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Crystalline Bloom

45 Crystal Marrow

12 Spectral Nucleus

Level 80:

120,000 Mora

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Crystalline Bloom

60 Crystal Marrow

24 Spectral Nucleus

Mora and Wits needed

Hero's Wit and Mora (Image via Genshin Impact)

To level 20:

1 Wanderer’s Advice

6 Hero’s Wit

24,200 Mora

From 20 to 40:

4 Wanderer's Advice

3 Adventurer's Experience

28 Hero’s Wit

115,800 Mora

From 40 to 50:

29 Hero's wit

116,000 Mora

From 50 to 60:

3 Adventurer's Experience

42 Hero's Wit

171,000 Mora

From 60 to 70:

1 Wanderer’s Advice

3 Adventurer's Experience

59 Hero's Wit

239,200 Mora

From 70 to 80:

2 Wanderer's Experience

2 Adventurer's Experience

80 Hero's Wit

322,400 Mora

From 80 to 90:

4 Wanderer's Advice

171 Hero's Wit

684,800 Mora

Talents level-up materials for Aloy

Teachings of Freedom (Image via Genshin Impact)

From 1 to 2:

12,500 Mora

6 Spectral Husk

3 Teachings of Freedom

From 2 to 3:

17,500 Mora

3 Spectral Heart

2 Guide to Freedom

From 3 to 4:

25,000 Mora

4 Spectral Heart

4 Guide to Freedom

From 4 to 5:

30,000 Mora

6 Spectra Heart

6 Guide to Freedom

From 5 to 6:

37,500 Mora

9 Spectral Heart

9 Guide to Freedom

From 6 to 7:

120,000 Mora

4 Spectral Nucleus

4 Philosophies of Freedom

1 Molten Moment

From 7 to 8:

260,000 Mora

6 Spectral Nucleus

6 Philosophies of Freedom

1 Molten Moment

From 8 to 9:

450,000 Mora

9 Spectral Nucleus

12 Philosophies of Freedom

2 Molten Moment

From 9 to 10:

700,000 Mora

12 Spectral Nucleus

16 Philosophies of Freedom

2 Molten Moment

1 Crown of Insight

