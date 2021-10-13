Genshin Impact Aloy: Ascension materials and talent level-up resources revealed

Aloy is a 5-Star free character that was released in Genshin Impact 2.1. Initially, it was exclusively available for players on PS4 or PS5 systems. However, in Version 2.2, Aloy is available for all Genshin Impact players on all platforms. She is obtainable via in-game mail in the Paimon menu.
The crossover character is the heroine of Horizon Zero Dawn. She was an outcast that learned to use the bow and always trained in the harsh winters. Maybe that's the reason why miHoYo made Aloy a Cryo, bow-wielding character. Players who wish to raise their Aloy can refer to this guide for her ascension materials and talents level-up resources.
Aloy's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Aloy's ascension materials are spread between the available regions:
- Spectral drops: Dropped by Specters in Inazuma
- Crystal Marrow: Obtainable in Inazuma
- Crystalline Bloom: Farmable via Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine
- Talent materials: Farmable via Domain in Mondstadt
- Molten Moment: Possible reward from La Signora boss fight in Inazuma
For those who wish to level her up, here is the full breakdown of her ascension materials.
Ascension materials needed
Here, players can see how many resources they will need for Aloy's ascension.
Level 20:
- 20,000 Mora
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 3 Crystal Marrow
- 3 Spectral Husk
Level 40:
- 40,000 Mora
- 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 2 Crystalline Bloom
- 10 Crystal Marrow
- 15 Spectral Husk
Level 50:
- 60,000 Mora
- 6 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 4 Crystalline Bloom
- 20 Crystal Marrow
- 12 Spectral Heart
Level 60:
- 80,000 Mora
- 3 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 8 Crystalline Bloom
- 30 Crystal Marrow
- 18 Spectral Heart
Level 70:
- 100,000 Mora
- 6 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 12 Crystalline Bloom
- 45 Crystal Marrow
- 12 Spectral Nucleus
Level 80:
- 120,000 Mora
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 20 Crystalline Bloom
- 60 Crystal Marrow
- 24 Spectral Nucleus
Mora and Wits needed
To level 20:
- 1 Wanderer’s Advice
- 6 Hero’s Wit
- 24,200 Mora
From 20 to 40:
- 4 Wanderer's Advice
- 3 Adventurer's Experience
- 28 Hero’s Wit
- 115,800 Mora
From 40 to 50:
- 29 Hero's wit
- 116,000 Mora
From 50 to 60:
- 3 Adventurer's Experience
- 42 Hero's Wit
- 171,000 Mora
From 60 to 70:
- 1 Wanderer’s Advice
- 3 Adventurer's Experience
- 59 Hero's Wit
- 239,200 Mora
From 70 to 80:
- 2 Wanderer's Experience
- 2 Adventurer's Experience
- 80 Hero's Wit
- 322,400 Mora
From 80 to 90:
- 4 Wanderer's Advice
- 171 Hero's Wit
- 684,800 Mora
Talents level-up materials for Aloy
From 1 to 2:
- 12,500 Mora
- 6 Spectral Husk
- 3 Teachings of Freedom
From 2 to 3:
- 17,500 Mora
- 3 Spectral Heart
- 2 Guide to Freedom
From 3 to 4:
- 25,000 Mora
- 4 Spectral Heart
- 4 Guide to Freedom
From 4 to 5:
- 30,000 Mora
- 6 Spectra Heart
- 6 Guide to Freedom
From 5 to 6:
- 37,500 Mora
- 9 Spectral Heart
- 9 Guide to Freedom
From 6 to 7:
- 120,000 Mora
- 4 Spectral Nucleus
- 4 Philosophies of Freedom
- 1 Molten Moment
From 7 to 8:
- 260,000 Mora
- 6 Spectral Nucleus
- 6 Philosophies of Freedom
- 1 Molten Moment
From 8 to 9:
- 450,000 Mora
- 9 Spectral Nucleus
- 12 Philosophies of Freedom
- 2 Molten Moment
From 9 to 10:
- 700,000 Mora
- 12 Spectral Nucleus
- 16 Philosophies of Freedom
- 2 Molten Moment
- 1 Crown of Insight