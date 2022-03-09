Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit locations: Farming routes and more (March 2022)

Amakumo Fruit has been added to Genshin Impact ever since version 2.1. This plant is a local specialty found solely on Seirai Island in the Inazuma region. The sparkling pink fruit can be found in the wild among the Amakumo Grass.

Amakumo Fruit is not available in stores and is unnecessary for weapon ascension or crafting. The item is presently being used for Raiden Shogun's character ascension. Genshin Impact players can begin farming it, especially those who wished for her recent rerun banner.

Amakumo Fruit farming route in Genshin Impact

1) Fort Hiraumi

Start from Fort Hiraumi (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Players can begin farming for Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact from Fort Hiraumi. First, they can teleport to the waypoint in the area and then climb the nearby peak. Then, teleport again to the east side of Fort Hiraumi using another waypoint. The beach has an abundance of fruits to collect.

2) Koseki Village

Continue to Koseki Village (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

The next area to farm Amakumo Fruits is in Koseki Village. Use the waypoint to teleport instantly and pick up the fruit.

3) Amakumo Peak

Amakumo Fruit in the west area of Amakumo Peak (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Amakumo Peak is the largest source of Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact, which comes as no surprise. The most efficient farming route begins at the western Amauko beach for players.

After using the teleport waypoint, walk along the beach to spot the fruits. But beware of lingering enemies as there are quite a lot of them. Make sure to equip a proper team before fighting them.

Continue to the middle area of Amakumo Peak (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Then, gamers can continue to the northern entrance of the Amakumo Peak. They must go along the shore of the boss's location, Electro Oceanid. Two Teleport Waypoints can assist them with faster travel.

The east side of Amakumo Peak (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Once all the Amakumo Fruit in the middle area has been collected, players can continue to the island's east side. The shore on this side also has many fruits that can be collected.

Players can visit the little island in the southeast after exploring the entirety of Amakumo Peak. Even though there are no Teleport Waypoints near the said area, they can opt to swim there.

Interactive Map for Amakumo Fruit

To make Travelers' gameplay easier, here is an interactive map that will show the location of all Amakumo Fruits in Genshin Impact. In addition, players can equip Gorou to the team as his passive skill, 'Seeker of Shinies,' will display the location of nearby Inazuma local specialties on the mini-map.

If Travelers want to follow a video walkthrough to collect them, below is a great option as it will show all 190 Amakumo Fruits in the game.

Amakumo Fruit is probably one of the easiest local specialties to farm in Inazuma as there are two fruits at each location. After all, the Raiden Shogun only needs 168 fruits to ascend to Level 90. This means players can farm for the Electro Archon's required local specialty in one day.

