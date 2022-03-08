Raiden Shogun vs Kokomi: Which Genshin Impact banner is better value for money?

The rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun are finally here in Genshin Impact version 2.5. The five-star characters belong to the Hydro and Electro elements, respectively.

The meta in Genshin Impact keeps changing according to the Spiral Abyss and new regions. As a result, the significance of certain elements and characters varies from time to time.

On that note, this article will help players in deciding which character between Kokomi and Raiden Shogun is worth their Primogems.

Why players should unlock Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon, and she certainly lived up to the expectations of players. Her Elemental Skill can help in dealing off-field Electro damage, while the Elemental Burst is an explosive on-field damage dealing ability.

However, Raiden Shogun is primarily used as a battery because of her energy regeneration. By placing her in a team, players will never face issues with energy (considering that their characters have decent ER from sub-stats or weapons), and they'll be able to spam the Elemental Bursts of other damage dealers easily.

The Electro Archon also doesn't need constellations to be useful. In fact, she can be a battery and a sub DPS at C0 itself.

Lastly, Raiden Shogun is a very easy unit to build. F2P players can fish for a few weeks to unlock and refine The Catch, which is the Archon's best in slot weapon after Engulfing Lightning.

The highly versatile Emblem of Severed Fate set is recommended for Raiden Shogun. Players will never regret farming these artifacts because they can be used on a wide range of characters like Xingqiu and Xiangling.

Having said that, the five-star Electro polearm character also has some shortcomings. Most importantly, she belongs to Electro, which is still not the strongest element in Genshin Impact.

Raiden doesn't work with Beidou as effectively, which might be a deal-breaker for many players.

Why players should unlock Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi is certainly one of the most niche characters in Genshin Impact. She is a five-star Hydro Catalyst user who can heal party members with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

However, Kokomi has a -100% Crit Rate that naturally affects her ability to deal damage. It is clear that players should not expect her to be as good as other five-star characters, at least in terms of damage output.

Unlocking Kokomi can be beneficial for travelers who are struggling with effects like Corrosion in the Spiral Abyss. The newly released Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set allows her to deal around 30,000 damage.

Lastly, Kokomi is great for constantly applying Hydro. As a result, she can be placed in teams based on Freeze, Vaporize, and Electro-Charged reactions. Anyone who uses Ayaka and Ganyu will be delighted to add Kokomi to their team and freeze their enemies indefinitely.

The problem with Kokomi is that she has a very specific role. Healers are gradually becoming more relevant, but the existing healers in Genshin Impact are much better than Kokomi.

For instance, Bennett is a healer who can buff up the attack of other party members as well. Similarly, Diona is a healer who can also provide shields with her Elemental Skill.

Even when it comes to healing, the likes of Jean and Barbara are great at keeping party members alive, and Kokomi does not seem to have any unique traits.

Hence, Kokomi might not be a character that players would want to spend their Primogems on unless they are really eager to have a 'Hydro healer' in their team.

Overall, both rerun banners in Genshin Impact version 2.5 have arrived with their own set of pros and cons. All in all, the Raiden Shogun banner is better value for money, but this should definitely not stop players from unlocking the characters they love the most.

