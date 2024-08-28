Genshin Impact: Ancient Watchtower domain location and unlock guide

The Ancient Watchtower is a new permanent domain added to Genshin Impact with the 5.0 update. Completing it will reward players with Weapon Ascension materials, which are important resources for upgrading your weapons in HoYoverse's action role-playing game.

Similar to the previous regions, Natlan has many domains that the players can explore and test their skills in. Many of these domains offer a one-time reward for completing them. Others, like the Ancient Watchtower, are permanent and offer valuable items, including Artifacts, Weapon Ascension materials, and Character Talent level-up books.

This article takes a look at this new domain, how to unlock it, and its rewards in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 Quest List

Trending

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Ancient Watchtower domain

The domain's location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ancient Watchtower is located right between the Ancient Temple and the Sulfurous Veins region on the Genshin Impact 5.0 Natlan map. You can simply interact with the teleport waypoint right above the domain to unlock it.

If you do not have the teleport waypoint unlocked, you can use the Statue of the Seven in the Basin of Unnumbered Flames region and simply follow the road to reach the domain.

Genshin Impact: Ancient Watchtower domain rewards

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror, Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, and Night-Wind’s Mystic Consideration (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, the Ancient Watchtower is a domain in Natlan that allows players to obtain the necessary materials required for Weapon Ascension. The resources that this domain drops are listed below, sorted by the days of the week that they ware available on:

Monday, Thursday, Sunday:

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Hesitance

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Resolve

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Splendor

Tuesday, Friday, Sunday:

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord

Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord

Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday:

Night-Wind’s Mystic Consideration

Night-Wind’s Mystic Premonition

Night-Wind’s Mystic Augury

Night-Wind’s Mystic Revelation

You will receive Adventure EXP, Companionship EXP, and Mora, in addition to the Weapon Ascension materials, upon successfully finishing the domain.

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!