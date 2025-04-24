Genshin Impact announces new optimizations coming in version 5.6

HoYoverse has announced several new optimizations and QoL changes for Genshin Impact that will be introduced alongside the 5.6 update via Developers Discussion. These adjustments aim to improve the player experience regarding features like the Treasure Compass, World Map, Adventurer's Handbook, and more.

Read on to learn more about all the QoL changes coming in Genshin Impact 5.6, as revealed in the latest Developers Discussion.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Developer's Discussion reveals new features and QoL changes

1) Treasure Compass changes

Starting from Genshin Impact 5.6, the in-game Treasure Compass will provide a lot more information than it did until now. HoYoverse has announced that it will mark the locations of the Warrior's Challenges across Natlan along with Treasure Chests. Furthermore, once players cross certain thresholds of exploration in an area, the compass will also be able to mark the Tribe's Treasures and Mora Chests.

2) Batch delete feature for pins in World Map

Delete multiple pins of the same type at once (Image via HoYoverse)

Pins are highly important to mark important locations on the World Map. They are present in various types and can be used for different purposes depending on the player. However, it can become quite difficult to keep track of all of them, given how vast Teyvat's map is.

Until the ongoing version 5.5, Travelers have had to manually delete each pin if they ever wished to remove them. To eliminate this hassle, the developers will be introducing a batch delete option that will allow players to delete all pins of a certain type from a certain region. This QoL feature will certainly make it easier to manage the numerous markers.

3) Character Talent description optimizations

With the introduction of new characters with varied skillsets, the Talent descriptions are becoming more and more complex, which may make it difficult for some to get the complete gist of it. To aid with the issue, the Developers Discussion has announced that new, simpler, and intuitive Talent descriptions for certain new characters will be added to the game in version 5.6.

More information about this optimization will be revealed during the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream.

4) Adventurer's Handbook changes

Once the upcoming update rolls out, the interface for the Domain section of the Adventurer's Handbook will be updated. It will sort the Domains in the order of region opening time, making it easier for players to look for them.

Additionally, the developer will add a new Envisaged Echoes Reward preview option that will allow players to check the character's Echoes.

5) Crafting Bench updates

Crafting Table will notify you when you reach the required amount (Image via HoYoverse)

The Character Enhancement Progression Calculator will be receiving some updates, making it easier for Travelers to ascend and upgrade their characters. After picking their desired character, if the players begin to craft a resource, a notification will appear when they select the required amount. This eliminates the need to remember the amount of the particular items before engaging with the Alchemy Table.

Additionally, if the players leave the Alchemy Table in the middle of operations to gather a resource, the crafting interface will begin from where it was left off, eliminating the need to select everything again.

The developer has also announced that the Character Enhancement Progression Calculator option will be moved to the top-left corner to make it easier for Travelers to use. They will also be adding a quick swap option that will let players switch between characters.

6) New Collection Progress feature

HoYoverse has revealed that a new Collection Progress feature will be added starting from Genshin Impact 5.6. It will showcase the real-time collection progress of resources when farming them. This will make farming local specialties a lot easier.

Moreover, the Collection Progress feature will also notify players while they are inside the Domains farming for level-up items.

7) Imaginarium Theater changes

The Imaginarium Theater will also be getting some adjustments in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. The Developers Discussion has revealed that the information regarding Brilliant Blessings will now be viewable anytime through the Details page.

New rewards are coming to the Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

Moreover, they have announced that completing any difficulty level of the Star Challenge will provide players with new Stella Rewards, which include Santifying Unctions, Transient Resin, and Sanctifying Elixir.

Lastly, a new Last Act Restart function will be added in the Imaginarium Theater 5.6. This would be a nice QoL addition that will allow players to replay an act to collect all Stella.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

