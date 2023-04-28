Genshin Impact Antiquity Hunt guide: How to compare measurements to find relic replicas

Antiquity Hunt is an interesting activity in Genshin Impact 3.6's A Parade of Providence event, where players use a compass to find treasure. You're supposed to compare measurements with the Search Compass Gadget. Place it somewhere and see its reading. The goal is to reach 90% or higher, as that will automatically unveil one of the relic replicas that you can dig up.

Here is how you can compare measurements: Place the Search Compass in a spot. If it's not 90% or higher, place it elsewhere. Look at that number and compare it to the previous one. If the second number is higher, that means you're closer than you were before. Alternatively, a lower number indicates you've moved farther from the relic replica.

How to get relic replicas in Genshin Impact's Antiquity Hunt

Head to the yellow circle area first (Image via HoYoverse)

Antiquity Hunt is basically a modified version of Hot and Cold where the Traveler is trying to use the Search Compass to get as close to the treasure as possible. Suppose you use Part I as an example. Head to the yellow circle marked on the map. Genshin Impact players should be in Devantaka Mountain.

Equip the Search Compass Gadget if you haven't done so already. Now place it somewhere in the area within the giant yellow circle. Any spot would be fine to see how close you are to the treasure.

Place the Search Compass somewhere in the yellow circle (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of general tips to keep in mind for this Genshin Impact event:

Low numbers: If you see a really low number, that means you're nowhere near the relic replica. Place the Search Compass far away from this spot.

If you see a really low number, that means you're nowhere near the relic replica. Place the Search Compass far away from this spot. High numbers: Alternatively, a high number indicates you're close. Put the Search Compass somewhere close to the last spot.

Take advantage of comparisons: Continue to compare the Search Compass readings. You should eventually be able to get an idea of where the treasure is.

How to compare: When comparing numbers, remember that higher values mean you're closer to the relic replica than a lower number. For example, 78% would be better than 53%.

Treasure threshold: You must reach 90% or more to uncover the treasure.

You must reach 90% or more to uncover the treasure. Dig: If you see a yellow glow, that's where you dig.

Repeat the process to get the second relic replica in Antiquity Hunt. Most of the same steps are used, except in a different area within the giant yellow circle, and Genshin Impact players may need to get rid of some elemental objects.

An example of something you might need to destroy (Image via HoYoverse)

For instance, Pyro attacks would get rid of electrical crystals. With elemental objects out of the way, Genshin Impact players may continue to compare Search Compass readings until they find the second relic replica in Antiquity Hunt. After collecting the treasure, you should be eligible to obtain the Primogems, Gala Excitement, and other minor rewards.

Other parts of Antiquity Hunt will follow a similar formula to what's been described in this guide. The main difference there would be the location the player must visit.

