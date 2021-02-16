Genshin Impact: Artifact ascension materials likely to be part of the V1.4 update

One of Genshin Impact's old leaks suggested that a unique material to ascend artifacts was under development. The material was supposed to be a part of the game with the 1.1 update.

There's now a new leak stating that the unique material will be available in the V1.4 patch via a new event called "Battle tendency."

Artifact ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The leak was originally presented by a famous leaker of the Genshin Impact community named NEP NEP in October 2020.

According to the leak, the material was supposed to be released in the V1.1 patch in November 2020.

LEAKS: 1.1: Here are 4 new Artifacts to learn with a grain of salt.



- Sanctifying Droplet *

- Sanctifying Water **

- Sanctifying Spring ***

- Sanctifying Essence ****#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/KeNzxUJvvM — NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) October 29, 2020

According to the leak, there are four artifact ascension materials of four different rarity levels.

Sanctifying Droplet (1 star): Used to ascend an artifact to Phase 1 Sanctifying Water (2 stars): Used to ascend an artifact to Phase 2 Sanctifying Spring (3 stars): Used to ascend an artifact to Phase 3 Sanctifying Essence (4 stars): Used to ascend an artifact to Phase 4

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: New creature "Yandola" leaked ahead of V1.4

Advertisement

The leak was brought to the Genshin Impact community's attention by Genshin Impact Info and updates. It's a Facebook page that provides leaks and updates regarding Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Mondstadt's Windbloom Festival leaked ahead of official launch

To upgrade artifacts currently, players need to dismantle their spare artifacts to upgrade the required ones. Artifact farming is getting tough due to lack of original resin and a huge RNG factor in the endgame (AR50+).

If the leaks are accurate, this material might help solve the struggle to level up artifacts and fasten the farming process. It might also encourage players to build multiple characters simultaneously

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Upcoming 5-star bow "Elegy for the End/Serene Requiem" leaked