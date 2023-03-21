Genshin Impact Ayaka guide with craftable sword: Best builds and artifact combo

The Genshin Impact Phase II banner has finally dropped Kamisato Ayaka's rerun in the 3.5 update. The graceful Cryo sword user is one of the most sought-out DPS characters for Freeze teams.

This is a great opportunity for newer players to summon her from the banners. Fortunately, one of her best weapons happens to be a 4-star craftable sword, Amenoma Kageuchi, making her easy to build.

Fans will also be interested to know the best way to build her to dish out maximum damage. This article will outline everything they need to know about Ayaka's best artifacts and builds with Genshin Impact's craftable sword.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Best build for Kamisato Ayaka with Amenoma Kageuchi

When it comes to building Kamisato Ayaka, Genshin Impact players have a lot of options. Although there are multiple 5-star swords that work well with her, not everyone will have enough resources to obtain one from the weapon banner. Fortunately, one of her best 4-star picks happens to be Amenoma Kageuchi, an Inazuman craftable weapon.

Isaioh | IA | In Hell @im_saioh She's equipped with Amenoma Kageuchi. The passive helps to make her burst charge faster and it's also aesthetic on her. She's equipped with Amenoma Kageuchi. The passive helps to make her burst charge faster and it's also aesthetic on her. https://t.co/eRB9u0Pd6t

It is one of the best craftable swords for Ayaka and also her best 4-star and F2P-friendly options. It can help her with energy management, reducing her ER requirements by 40% at higher refinements.

Kamisato Ayaka is meant to be used as the main DPS in Cryo team compositions, especially Freeze teams. This is due to her reliance on Elemental Burst and her standard Internal Cooldowns (ICDs) that make Melt teams an unreliable choice for Ayaka. Hence, there is only one artifact set that should be equipped on her, Blizzard Strayer.

4-Piece Blizzard Strayer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players players will have to farm a 4-piece set of Blizzard Strayer from an artifact domain located in Dragonspine. Here are the bonus effects:

2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

Cryo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece: When a character attacks a Cryo-affected opponent, CRIT Rate increases by 20%. If the opponent is frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Fans can also opt for a two-piece combination of Blizzard Strayer with other artifacts. However, the four-piece variant provides such powerful buffs that it's difficult to have substats on two-piece combos that outperform its value.

But if you don't have four decent pieces of it, you can use any 2+2 piece combination as a temporary replacement. Blizzard Strayer, Gladiator/ Shimenawa's, and Noblesse Oblige are excellent placeholders.

Prioritize these Primary Stats (Image via HoYoverse)

Regardless of the artifact set used in Genshin Impact, players must ensure that Kamisato Ayaka has the right primary stats equipped. Here's a list of ideal main stats for her artifacts:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonotheum: Cryo DMG% or ATK%

Cryo DMG% or ATK% Circlet of Logos: CRIT-Rate or CRIT DMG%

For artifacts substats, prioritize the following in the given order:

Energy Recharge (ER%) Crit DMG Crit Rate ATK%

Prioritize Energy Recharge until all requirements have been met. Aim for 140% team flexibility as a general soft goal, or 100-110% if using R5 Amenoma Kageuchi.

Poll : 0 votes