3 best Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss teams to clear Floor 12

Genshin Impact's recent reset of the 3.5 Spiral Abyss has updated the enemy lineup and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. Floor 12 is notorious for its difficulty, with many players struggling to clear it.

However, with the right team composition and strategy, this challenge can be dealt with. This article will look at the three best team compositions for clearing Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

These teams feature characters well-suited to this floor's challenges and provide various playstyles.

Top three Genshin Impact teams for Floor 12 of the 3.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Raiden + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

One of the best meta teams for Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Popularly known as the Raiden National, this is one of the best Genshin Impact teams responsible for clearing difficult content in the Spiral Abyss.

This team is built around Raiden being the on-field battery and sub-DPS, while Xiangling will be the main DPS. Xingqiu grants Xiangling the ability to Vape via his Hydro application while also dealing significant personal damage.

Bennett buffs both Xiangling and Raiden, while healing and providing the former with an additional source of Pyro Particles. Raiden charges her team, increases their Burst damage, provides Xiangling with Electro aura, and deals her own damage on the field.

2) Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Vaporize with Double Hydro (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of Hu Tao's most dependable teams for Spiral Abyss. Xingqiu and Yelan are excellent partners, providing Hu Tao with an abundance of Hydro application, Hydro Resonance, and Yelan's ramping A4 Passive DMG Bonus.

They also deal a lot of off-field damage, especially when paired together, because Xingqiu's C2 provides Hydro RES Shred, and they both reduce each other's ER requirements.

Genshin Impact players can use Zhongli as the shielder for the final unit. He offers dependable RES Shred for both Pyro and Hydro applications. Adding him provides a lot of comfort with almost no loss in performance.

3) Ayaka + Kazuha + Diona + Mona

One of the best Permafreeze teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka Freeze is one of the most popular choices for Genshin Impact veterans. Not necessarily due to strength, but rather both Diona and Mona are easily accessible to the community.

While Diona's defensive utility is frequently criticized for being overkill in Freeze teams, it provides great comfort to the vast majority. She will also make it easier for Genshin Impact players to run TTDS on Mona. With the TTDS buff and Mona's Elemental Burst omen buff, the team's damage potential increases exponentially.

It is possible that gamers will not have access to every character mentioned in the article. They must use suitable variations or a different team composition to clear the new Spiral Abyss.

