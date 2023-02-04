Best Artifacts for Yelan in Genshin Impact: Emblem set alternatives and more

Genshin Impact will be bringing Yelan back for her very first rerun in the patch 3.4 update. The 5-star Bow character from Liyue is considered to be one of the best Hydro characters in the game.

In general, her unique kit and interesting abilities make her an extremely versatile unit. Based on the party composition, Yelan can either take on the role of a DPS or support with her kit. Either way, Genshin Impact players will need to farm the right Artifacts for her to perform well on the battlefield.

This article will list out the best Artifact sets that Yelan should farm as well as her different playstyles.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Best Artifact sets for different Yelan playstyles

Yelan is a fairly versatile character in Genshin Impact who can take on different roles in various team compositions, thanks to her unique kit. Each role will require a different build and different Artifact sets to bring out her true potential. Here are the different roles that players will want to build on her:

Burst DPS

Farm this Inazuman Artifact set for her Burst DPS build (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Burst DPS Yelan, Genshin Impact fans should consider farming the 4-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fate (EoSF). Here are the set bonus effects:

2-piece: Increase Energy Recharge by 20%

4-piece: Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 25% of Energy Recharge. This method can yield a maximum bonus DMG of 75%

Yelan relies heavily on her unique Elemental Burst to become an off-field DPS, resulting in the character dealing Hydro damage to opponents off-field through her floating dice. This dice is similar to Xingqiu's Elemental Burst and will attack enemies whenever the active character performs a Normal Attack. It's worth mentioning that, without her C1 constellation, Yelan will certainly face some energy issues.

Main DPS

Farm these sets to build her as main DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Emblem of Severed Fate is Yelan's best Artifact set as it improves her already powerful Elemental Burst, there are other decent alternatives to use when building Yelan as the main damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

A combination of Tenacity of the Millelith (ToM) and Heart of Depth (HoD) can be used for Yelan's DPS build. The 2-piece set bonus from Tenacity of the Millelith provides 20% additional HP to the wielder, which is highly effective since Yelan's damage primarily scales off of her HP stats. Combining that with the 2-piece set of Heart of Depth (providing +15% Hydro DMG Bonus) will definitely increase Yelan's overall damage potential without relying too much on her Elemental Burst.

Support

Farm this set for her pure support build (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan can also take on a purely support role in Genshin Impact with other Artifact sets to provide buffs to party members. For the pure support Yelan build, the 4-piece set of Noblesse Oblige is recommended. Here are the set bonus effects:

2-piece: +20% increased Elemental Burst damage

4-piece: Casting Elemental Burst will increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. Cannot be stacked.

Additionally, the support Artifact set of Noblesse Oblige will effectively increase the wielder's (in this case, Yelan's) Elemental Burst damage as well. Rather than Yelan, who is typically a Hydro sub-DPS character, this set is better suited for a full support character in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes