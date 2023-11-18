Genshin Impact: Barrow's Expectations map location, puzzle guide, and chest rewards

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update has brought many new puzzles and challenges. The new Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest's underwater region can be explored to discover treasure maps and other new content. These treasure maps disclose relevant information about a buried or hidden treasure chest. Completing this puzzle will reward you with a Precious chest filled with 10 Primogems and other resources.

This article will focus on "Barrow's Expectation," one of the eight treasure maps added in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. You will learn all about the map's location and puzzle solution in this guide. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact: Barrow's Expectation treasure map location and puzzle guide

Barrow's Expectation treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

Barrow's Expectation is a treasure map that Genshin Impact players can come across in the underwater parts of the Morte Region. Simply visit the West Slope of Mont Automnequi's northernmost teleport waypoint. From here, head southeast and swim underwater toward the closest ruins of a submerged building.

You are looking for a large pink clam near the ruins surrounded by tall seagrass. Once found, hit open the clam to retrieve Barrow's Expectation. View the treasure map from your inventory to find clues about the Precious chest and free Primogems.

Open inventory to look for clues (Image via HoYoverse)

The contents inside include a touching story about Barrow, his family, his love for adventure, and spreading happiness. Additionally, there is a picture with a marked location near the Fountain of Lucine. He also includes a hint about the solution being related to "claws." Turns out, this is one of those puzzles where you figure out the locations of buried treasure instead of fighting for it.

Teleport to the waypoint east of Fountain of Lucine and start climbing the big mountain. At the mountain's peak, Genshin Impact players will find an indicator, and standing on it will highlight a location that actually looks like dog claws.

Reveal the treasure chest location here (Image via HoYoverse)

Standing on the indicator will also spawn multiple Anemo rings in front of you. Glide through them to get a speed boost to reach the highlighted place. The Precious chest spawned in the middle of the dog claws can be opened for 10 Primogems and other in-game resources. Additionally, there will be small birds dancing on the small stones, making it a nice touch.

Remember that this is only one of eight treasure map puzzles you can solve in Genshin Impact. There are also seven other puzzles you will encounter during your underwater exploration to unlock the "A la volonté du peuple," achievement rewarding with five additional Primogems.