Selecting the best artifacts for Varesa in Genshin Impact will be crucial in building her correctly. She has a few usable options, but only some of the sets can allow you to decimate enemies with her. This includes the new set that you can farm from the new area, The Sacred Mountain of Tollan, introduced with the version 5.5 update of the game.

This article will cover the best artifacts for Varesa in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Long Night's Oath

Long Night's Oath (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

Given Varesa's kit revolves around using Plunge Attacks to deal damage, the Long Night's Oath set is catered to her alongside all other Plunge DPS units. The two-piece bonus will buff your Plunge Attack damage by a whopping 25%.

The four-piece set will further buff the character's Plunge DMG, making the Long Night's Oath the best one out of the various artifacts for Varesa in Genshin Impact. Do keep in mind that this artifact is relatively new, and you will need to farm it a few times to get a full set with good stats.

2) Obisidan Codex

Obsidian Codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG%

The Obsidian Codex is a great choice for all the Natlan DPS characters in Genshin Impact, including Varesa. The two-piece bonus of this set increases the damage bonus by 15% when you have activated a character's Nightsoul Blessings State.

Furthermore, having a 4-piece Obsidian Codex set also gives you Crit Rate based on the Nightsouls Energy consumed, allowing you to build your Varesa with Crit DMG. However, it only ranks as the second-best set for her, and if you want to deal the most damage with her, you should definitely farm the new Long Night's Oath artifact instead.

3) Marechaussee Hunter

Marechaussee Hunter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG%

The third set that you can use with Varesa is the Marechaussee Hunter, although it comes at a cost. You will need to run Furina to activate the artifact set, as you need your character's HP to change to get the buffs. It allows you to gain Crit Rate when your HP changes, so you will be able to build Varesa with more Crit DMG using this set.

The Marechausse Hunter should be the last set on this list that you should go for when building Varesa, especially if you lack Furina. This is not the very best of the artifacts available for Varesa in Genshin Impact, but it will definitely work if you meet the aforementioned conditions.

If you do not have a complete set of these artifacts, combining a two-piece Long Night's Oath with an Obsidian Codex is your best option.

