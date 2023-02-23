Genshin Impact: Best Sand Grease Pupa locations to farm in co-op

Sand Grease Pupa is an Ascension Material that Alhaitham and Dehya use in Genshin Impact. Finding this item in some locations can be a bit annoying. Hence, players resort to farming Sand Grease Pupa in co-op and just hop worlds if they don't have good teleports available to them.

This guide will include several images of the quickest ways to gather this Ascension Material, as well as an interactive map for those willing to collect everything.

Where to find Sand Grease Pupa locations in Genshin Impact for co-op

Plenty of this Ascension Material can be found near the Setekh Wenut (Image via HoYoverse)

A massive portion of Sand Grease Pupas can be found near the Setekh Wenut. You can easily use the nearby Teleport Waypoint and enter the nearby hole in the ground to reach this area. Travelers can find nearly two dozen of these items in just this general area.

However, you should make sure not to start the boss fight with the Setekh Wenut in case your unit's HP is low or is ill-suited for combat. Regardless, you can also frequently use the Teleport Waypoint here to save time if needed.

Another location to farm (Image via HoYoverse)

Another area to consider farming is the location underneath the City of Deceased Domain. If you haven't unlocked this Domain, you can skip to the next section to save time. Likewise, those who cannot go through the northeast path of the Setekh Wenut won't be able to collect these Sand Grease Pupas quickly.

Travelers who can reach the areas shown in the map above without any issue should do so as there are well over a dozen of this Ascension Material to collect here.

An example of a farming spot near a Teleport Waypoint that most players can access (Image via HoYoverse)

The final easy-to-reach area full of this item is east of Wadi Al-Majuj. After a short sprint, you should be able to spot several of these Local Specialties. This area is the easiest place to reach compared to the previous sections, so new Genshin Impact players are recommended to use this spot.

Once you're done farming in a certain world in co-op mode, hop to another player's session and take their resources (ideally with permission). It should only take you a short time to collect enough to ascend Alhaitham or Dehya in Genshin Impact.

Interactive map for all Sand Grease Pupa locations in Genshin Impact

The embed above should assist those seeking to locate all possible spawns for this particular Ascension Material. Feel free to zoom and pan the interactive map however you'd like. The Sand Grease Pupas are represented by their icon with a white circular outline.

Most of the eastern farming locations were shown in the previous sections of this article. If you don't plan on taking advantage of co-op features, then you must wait 48 hours for this Local Specialty to respawn after collecting it.

This item isn't available to purchase in any shops in Genshin Impact as of version 3.4, so those who wish to collect this item must manually collect it in the wild.

