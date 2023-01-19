Locations of Wenut tunnels in Genshin Impact: Best Sand Grease Pupa farming spots

A ton of content has been introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. With the addition of a fresh Sumeru desert, the latest version also introduced a new local speciality.

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local specialty that is exclusively found in the recently added Sumeru desert. Alhaitham will need 168 Sand Grease Pupa to max out his ascension. Players can find tons of spawn locations surrounding the new boss area.

The new boss, enemies, and an abundance of local specialties can be found in underground caves in the latest version update. Here is everything Genshin Impact players will need to know about the Wenut tunnels.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Best locations to collect Sand Grease Pupa in Wenut Tunnels

Genshin Impact players will have to find the entrance to the underground caves, also called Wenut Tunnels. They can harvest around 74 Sand Grease Pupas in a single day. Out of all these spawn locations, the majority of them can be found in the caves.

To find the entrance to the Wenut Tunnels, players must first unlock Sumeru's desert area. They will want to go to the western part of the Desert of Hadramaveth once they gain access to that area.

Use either of the cave entrances to enter the Wenut Tunnels (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, there are several cave entrances to the Wenut Tunnels scattered around in the Sands of Al-Azif. Those who want the fastest way to enter can simply teleport to the waypoint marked in red on the map above.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Wenut Tunnels contain the most amount of Sand Grease Pupa

In the Wenut Tunnels, spawn locations of the Sand Grease Pupa can be found in large quantities in three to four different parts of the underground cave. Here are the locations where players will find the highest number of the new local speciality:

South of Dunes of Steel

The Sands of Al-Azif

East of The Sands of Al-Azif

South of The Sand of Al-Azif

Underground map view and spawn locations in Wenut Tunnel (Image via HoYoverse)

Using the picture as a reference, players are advised to start their hunt for the Sand of Grease Pupa near the new boss area. This is a good place to start and they can work their way up from there to other spawn locations.

Players can add Tighnari to the party to take advantage of his passive ability, Encyclopedic Knowledge. It allows them to display unique resources on Genshin Impact's mini-map. Usage of stamina food buffs will also come in handy when roaming around the Wenut Tunnels collecting Sand Grease Pupa.

Other farming locations for Sand Grease Pupa in Genshin Impact

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local specialty that is exclusively found in the Desert of Hadramaveth. Exlcuding the vast amounts in the underground caves of Wenut Tunnels, players can also explore the desert surface to collect the local speciality.

With the help of this interactive map, they can locate all the spawn locations and harvest tons of Sand Grease Pupa for Alhaitham's ascension.

