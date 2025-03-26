Genshin Impact: Best teams for Iansan

By Aaryan Aditya
Modified Mar 26, 2025 11:05 GMT
Best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan is a 4-star Electro character that was released during the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. She is a Polearm-wielding support character who can provide massive buffs to your characters. Arguably one of the best 4-star support units in the game, Iansan has a ton of team compositions for players to choose from.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article will go over some of the best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Iansan build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact

1) Iansan, Varesa, Furina, Xianyun

Iansan, Varesa, Furina, and Xianyun team comp (Image via HoYoverse)
Iansan, Varesa, Furina, and Xianyun team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team utilizes Iansan’s Electro support capabilities to enhance a Plunge damage-dealing Varesa's overall output. Varesa serves as the main DPS, with Furina providing additional damage through her skill and a massive buff from her Elemental Burst.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Xianyun is a great unit to have in this team as she buffs Varesa's Plunging attacks. Moreover, both Xianyun and Iansan provide a respectable amount of healing, which synergizes well in balancing Furina's HP-draining mechanic.

2) Iansan, Mavuika, Bennett, Citlali

Iansan, Mavuika, Bennett, and Citlali team comp (Image via HoYoverse)
Iansan, Mavuika, Bennett, and Citlali team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This can be an overpowered team composition with Mavuika as the main DPS. All the characters in this team synergize and work towards providing massive buffs to the Pyro Archon. Citlali provides a decent shield and an off-field Cryo application and enhances Mavuika's damage by reducing the enemy's Pyro resistance.

Ad

At the same time, both Iansan and Bennett work together to provide massive damage buffs to Mavuika while also healing your characters, ensuring team survivability during difficult encounters.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to get Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets

3) Iansan, Clorinde, Mavuika, Chevreuse

Iansan, Clorinde, Mavuika, and Chevreuse team comp (Image via HoYoverse)
Iansan, Clorinde, Mavuika, and Chevreuse team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an Overloaded team, with Clorinde heading it as the main damage-dealing unit. Iansan's buffs not only improve Clorinde's damage output, but the fact that her buffs get better the more the character moves synergizes perfectly with Clorinde's quick movements and lunges during combat.

Ad

Mavuika in this team provides the off-field Pyro application to trigger Overload. Chevreuse is a crucial character in this team and provides massive buffs to the team, along with a respectable amount of healing.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Best teams for Varesa

4) Iansan, Xiao, Xianyun, Faruzan

Iansan, Xiao, Xianyun, and Faruzan team comp (Image via HoYoverse)
Iansan, Xiao, Xianyun, and Faruzan team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team revolves around maximizing Xiao’s damage potential. As the main DPS, Xiao benefits greatly from Iansan’s buffs, which significantly increase his attack while also providing healing, which is a crucial aspect, considering Xiao loses HP during his Elemental Burst.

Ad

Xianyun is another vital support in this composition, further enhancing Xiao’s Plunging Attack damage and ensuring he remains effective throughout the fight. Meanwhile, Faruzan is an excellent Anemo buffer who reduces enemy resistance and provides additional buffs, making Xiao’s damage output even greater.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी