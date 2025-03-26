Iansan is a 4-star Electro character that was released during the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. She is a Polearm-wielding support character who can provide massive buffs to your characters. Arguably one of the best 4-star support units in the game, Iansan has a ton of team compositions for players to choose from.

Keeping that in mind, this article will go over some of the best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact.

Best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact

1) Iansan, Varesa, Furina, Xianyun

Iansan, Varesa, Furina, and Xianyun team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team utilizes Iansan’s Electro support capabilities to enhance a Plunge damage-dealing Varesa's overall output. Varesa serves as the main DPS, with Furina providing additional damage through her skill and a massive buff from her Elemental Burst.

Xianyun is a great unit to have in this team as she buffs Varesa's Plunging attacks. Moreover, both Xianyun and Iansan provide a respectable amount of healing, which synergizes well in balancing Furina's HP-draining mechanic.

2) Iansan, Mavuika, Bennett, Citlali

Iansan, Mavuika, Bennett, and Citlali team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This can be an overpowered team composition with Mavuika as the main DPS. All the characters in this team synergize and work towards providing massive buffs to the Pyro Archon. Citlali provides a decent shield and an off-field Cryo application and enhances Mavuika's damage by reducing the enemy's Pyro resistance.

At the same time, both Iansan and Bennett work together to provide massive damage buffs to Mavuika while also healing your characters, ensuring team survivability during difficult encounters.

3) Iansan, Clorinde, Mavuika, Chevreuse

Iansan, Clorinde, Mavuika, and Chevreuse team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an Overloaded team, with Clorinde heading it as the main damage-dealing unit. Iansan's buffs not only improve Clorinde's damage output, but the fact that her buffs get better the more the character moves synergizes perfectly with Clorinde's quick movements and lunges during combat.

Mavuika in this team provides the off-field Pyro application to trigger Overload. Chevreuse is a crucial character in this team and provides massive buffs to the team, along with a respectable amount of healing.

4) Iansan, Xiao, Xianyun, Faruzan

Iansan, Xiao, Xianyun, and Faruzan team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team revolves around maximizing Xiao’s damage potential. As the main DPS, Xiao benefits greatly from Iansan’s buffs, which significantly increase his attack while also providing healing, which is a crucial aspect, considering Xiao loses HP during his Elemental Burst.

Xianyun is another vital support in this composition, further enhancing Xiao’s Plunging Attack damage and ensuring he remains effective throughout the fight. Meanwhile, Faruzan is an excellent Anemo buffer who reduces enemy resistance and provides additional buffs, making Xiao’s damage output even greater.

