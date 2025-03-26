There are limited choices when it comes to selecting the best weapons for Varesa in Genshin Impact. The newest 5-star on the block could potentially become the best character to deal damage with, depending on the gear you decide to use on her. Varesa scales off attacks and deals plunging damage, so having weapons catering to that need could make a major difference in damage.

This article goes over the best weapons for Varesa in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons for Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Vivid Notions

Vivid Notions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The 5-star limited-time catalyst, Vivid Notions, is catered towards Varesa and is her best-in-slot weapon as of Genshin Impact version 5.5. This particular catalyst provides a high base attack of 674 with 44% Crit Damage and has a passive that benefits Varesa's playstyle.

The weapon can give you a 28% ATK buff while further buffing your Plunge Attack Crit Damage by 68% when you perform one or use Elemental Skill/ Burst. The damage you get from this is quite significant and is one of the weapons for Varesa.

2) Kagura's Verity

Kagura's Verity (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

While building Varesa, another great weapon choice is Yae Miko's signature, Kagura's Verity. This Catalyst increases the player's Elemental Damage when they use a skill.

The weapon also provides a high base attack and a 66% Crit Damage substat, making it ideal to use on Varesa.

3) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayer to Sacred Winds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a standard weapon that many players might have. This Catalyst can give Varesa increased speed and a 32% Elemental Bonus when she stays on the field.

It also gives you a beefy 33% Crit Rate, allowing you to easily balance her stats. This makes it one of the best choices for weapons for Varesa in Genshin Impact.

4) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Among all the available 4-star catalysts in the game, The Widsith is a great weapon for Varesa. Being a 4-star, you can refine this catalyst to its maximum level of 5, allowing you to gain one of three stats: 120% ATK, 96% Elemental Bonus, and 480 Elemental Mastery.

However, this is based on an RNG factor, and Varesa does not need Elemental Mastery, making the stat fairly useless. Furthermore, the weapon gives the character 55% Crit Damage, making it a good choice for Varesa.

5) Flowing Purity

Flowing Purity (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Flowing Purity is a craftable choice of weapon for Varesa in Genshin Impact. This Catalyst provides the user with an 8% Elemental Damage bonus at Refinement 1. When you clear the Bond of Life that Flowing Purity gives the player using a healer, you can gain up to 2% of Elemental Bonus for a maximum of 12%.

For free-to-play travelers, this is one of the better craftable choices, as they can easily refine it to level 5, increasing the buffs it provides.

