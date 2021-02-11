Genshin Impact: Can the Xiao Lanterns be released into the sky?

Genshin Impact's new Lantern Rite festival has brought many new quests and challenges into the game. Theater Mechanicus, being the most popular among them, has introduced players to an Interesting item called the Xiao Lantern.

Although the Xiao Lanterns are mainly used as a pass to attempt the Theater Mechanicus challenge, players have been wondering if it can be released into the sky to celebrate the festival, as shown in the trailer.

Can the Xiao Lanterns be released into the sky in Genshin Impact?

Yes, the Xiao Lanterns can be released into the sky to celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in Genshin Impact. A lot of players do not realize this, as the primary purpose of owning the lanterns is to use them as passes to play the Theater Mechanicus event.

For the players who just want to have a good and enjoyable time experiencing the aesthetics of the festival decorations and the Chinese new year theme, the Xiao Lanterns can fulfill their desire for sure.

To release the lanterns into the sky, players can proceed to their inventory (Backpack icon) and click on the owned Xiao Lanterns to expand the item details. On this screen, players will notice an option called "Use" in the lower right corner of the screen.

This feature goes unnoticed by a lot of players because of its direct usablility in the Theater Mechanicus event without even needing to open the inventory in Genshin Impact.

Option to release the Xiao Lantern into the sky

Upon clicking the "Use" button, the in-game character will release a Xiao Lantern upwards, before it is eventually lost in the sky. Users who play Genshin Impact on lower graphic settings will need to hurry back to the gameplay screen to have a peek at their lantern rising into the sky, as the render vanishes when the lantern reaches a certain altitude due to the lower graphic settings.

The Xiao Lantern is being released into the sky

Multiple Xiao Lanterns can be used at once to produce what would be a stunning view. To enjoy this feature at its fullest, it is recommended to collect a bunch of Xiao Lanterns and release them all at once, rather than releasing a single lantern.

