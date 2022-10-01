Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event: How to secure funds and claim primogems

Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.1 update celebrates one of Mondstadt's most important holidays, Weinlesefest. The new 3.1 event brings tons of activities for players to participate in and obtain free Primogems.

The new event "Of Ballads and Brews" is about to begin!



Participate in the various minigames to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, event-exclusive Furnishings and more.



"Of Ballads and Brews" Gameplay Details
The new event "Of Ballads and Brews" is about to begin!
Participate in the various minigames to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, event-exclusive Furnishings and more.

Charity and Creativity is one of the four activities that players can enjoy in the event. This activity allows you to experience what it takes to run and manage a store.

The activity will be available from September 30 to October 17, 2022 where one must secure funds and oversee the shop. The following article will guide players with everything they need to know to complete the event challenges and claim Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Guide to Charity and Creativity event

Genshin Impact fans must complete the Of Ballads and Brew's first Event Quest, titled "Sounds From Afar", to access Charity and Creativity. After that, you'll instantly be given access to the subsequent Event Quest called the "Charity Event? Securing Funds?"

Here, you'll meet an NPC named Bernhard and engage in your first bartering transaction. The Charity and Creativity Challenge will be unlocked after completing the first barter.

Charity and Creativity event page preview (Image via Genshin Impact)

From there, go to the Of Ballad and Brew event page located in the event menu. Select the event details and click on the third tab from the left to find the Charity and Creativity event page.

Two options can be found on the event page, as shown in the picture above. However, the Manage Shop option will be locked and players will have to secure funds to unlock it. The first task involves bartering with NPCs and making 32,000 Mora.

How to Secure Funds in Charity and Creativity event?

In the Genshin Impact 3.1 event, two methods can be used to gather enough funds before players can open their charity shops:

Selling wine-making ingredients to merchants

Helping outlander customer with their order and charging for the services

Complete proxy purchases and purchase requests to secure funds (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event page will provide two proxy purchases or purchase requests that will help secure funds for the charity shop. Click on the exclamatory button that will initiate a quest or redirect players to the merchant store.

The first proxy purchase will initiate the Event Quest called Beverage Shop on the Pier. The event quest involves purchasing wine-making ingredients for a Liyue NPC and also involves negotiation.

Meanwhile, the first purchase request will initiate the Mountain Mixologist event quest, which also requires negotiation skills. Simply follow the quest navigation to complete the event quest in Genshin Impact.

Completing both the tasks will allow players to complete their first task and secure 32000 Mora. Successful completion of their first Secure Fund task will reward players with 50 Primogems from the Charity and Creativity event page.

More Primogems can be obtained if one can secure more funds. Upon reaching 40K, 60K, and 80K in Business Earnings, the event will reward players with 20 Primogems for achieving each milestone.

Overall, fans will have to rack their brains to come up with different strategies to reach these earnings.

