Genshin Impact: Chevreuse - Raiden Shogun team and build guide

Genshin Impact 4.3 has entered Phase II, bringing Raiden Shogun's rerun banner. The new limited banner will also feature the debut of Chevreuse, a new 4-star character from Fontaine. The captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol is an upcoming Pyro Polearm unit, and has a unique kit to support Electro and Pyro DPS units.

Many in the community will want to obtain Chevreuse to add her in Raiden Shogun's hyper carry teams. In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn about her builds when pairing her in team comps with Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact: Chevreuse guide for Raiden Shogun teams

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II banner features Raiden Shogun's rerun alongside the debut of a new 4-star unit, Chevreuse. This new Fontainian is a Pyro Polearm character with a support-type kit, and can provide tons of utlity and buffs to enable Pyro/Electro DPS in her teams. Those who have Raiden Shogun will definitely want to build Chevreuse if they obtain her.

Here is a quick overview of all the buffs they can receive from Chevreuse's kit:

Reduces Partywide Sprint Stamina Consumption

40% Pyro/Electro RES shred

40% ATK buff

20% - 60% Pyro/Electro DMG Bonus (At Constellation C6)

She can also provide heals to active party members, which is based on her max health (HP).

Best artifacts for Chevreuse support build (Image via HoYoverse)

It is recommended that Genshin Impact players focus on her support build if they want 100% uptime on all of these buffs. For a support build, they will want to equip her with the following artifact sets:

4pc Noblesse Oblige

4pc Songs of Days Past

2pc Tenacity of the Milelith(ToM) + 2pc Vourukasha's Glow

What artifacts they choose is heavily influnced by team compositions and their builds. If the party already has someone equipped with Noblesse Oblige, it will be better to equip Chevreuse with other artifacts.

Best weapons for Chevreuse support build (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of best weapons for Chevreuse's support build:

Favonius Lance

Kitain Cross Spear

Rightful Reward

Black-Tassel

Depending on which weapon they choose, players will have to equip or change the main stats on her. The ideal choice would be HP/HP/Healing Bonus, but they can also use ER% on Sands of Eon if they have enough HP% from the weapon.

Best Genshin Impact team for Chevreuse and Raiden Shogun

Best Raiden Shogun team with Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse encourages overload teams with Pyro and Electro party members in HoYoverse's Genshin Impact. The image above shows the best team that players can create with Raiden Shogun and Chevreuse. Those who dont have Kujou Sara or Bennett can also use these alternatives:

Xiangling

Fischl

Beidou

Overall, the new unit is a blessing for overload teams as their damage was sub-par. With her abilities and team-wide buffs, she has opened up many new compositions that can be used in the Spiral Abyss.