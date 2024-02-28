Genshin Impact Chiori banner release order leaks

Chiori is the newest 5-star character debuting in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. She wields the Geo element and uses a sword to defeat foes. Originally from Inazuma, Chiori runs a boutique at the Court of Fontaine and is adored by fans due to her straightforward demeanor.

The latest Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks from various sources have revealed the banner order for the upcoming update. This information provides the release order and release date of characters that will be featured in version 4.5, including Chiori. It will help fans prepare Primogems to pull their favorite 5-star units.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori banner order and rerun schedule

Chiori artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

As per several notable leakers, Chiori is expected to be featured on the limited-time character banner during the first half of Genshin Impact's version 4.5. She will become available to players once the servers go live after maintenance on March 13, 2024.

Chiori's banner will run alongside Arataki Itto's, another character with the Geo element. However, while the former is suspected to be a sub-DPS character, the latter is known to be an excellent main DPS.

Here is the banner order for the character banner for version 4.5:

Phase I banners (March 13, 2024):

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Phase II banners (April 3, 2024):

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Mondstadt-themed banner:

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

The second-half banners are rumored to feature the first rerun of Chief Justice, Neuvillette, and the exceptional Anemo support, Kaedehara Kazuha. Both characters are in the top tier of Genshin Impact's meta and see high usage in Spiral Abyss.

Furthermore, leaks have suggested that a special banner will be added from version 4.5, which will include three characters from the Mondstadt region: Albedo, Eula, and Klee.

Genshin Impact 4.5 weapon banners order

Expand Tweet

The upcoming version 4.5 will also introduce a new weapon for Chiori, whose signature weapon is rumored to be a 5-star sword named Uraku Misugiri. It is expected to become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the first half of the patch, alongside Itto's BiS claymore, Redhorn Stonethresher.

Let's take a look at the banner order for the 4.5 weapons banner:

Phase I banners (March 13, 2024):

Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)

Phase II banners (April 3, 2024):

Tome Of The Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

The weapons banner of the second half may offer Tome Of The Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn, which are the signature weapons of Neuvillette and Kazuha. This will be the first time the former 5-star Catalyst will return to the game since its debut in version 4.1.

More information about the banner orders will be revealed in Genshin Impact's 4.5 Special Program livestream.