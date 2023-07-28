Genshin Impact Conch Reminiscense web event guide: How to claim 40 Primogems and other rewards

Genshin Impact has recently launched the Conch Reminiscence web event, where players must find different types of conches to win Primogems and other rewards. The web event will end on August 3, 2023, and officials will share only five million redemption codes from this event. Each player can obtain two codes, one to claim 40 Primogems and another for two Hero's Wits.

In this web event guide, we will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know and how to claim all the rewards. The event should take only a few minutes to complete, so let's start.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Conch Reminiscense web event

Genshin Impact 3.8 update has launched its first web event for Phase II called the Conch Reminiscence. Participants must choose Aether or Lumine as their avatar and travel around an unknown region with Paimon to collect all sorts of conches. During this process, you will encounter various puzzles that can be solved using the help of slimes.

Mini-map & Slimes will be a great help (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are done with the tutorial and are about to start your search in the forest, it is recommended to use the nearby waverider waypoint. Summon the waverider and head to the top left corner of the map. You will find your first conch and some fish on the way. Tap on the fish to collect them, as they are required to complete one of the puzzles found in the Genshin Impact web event.

Except for this particular puzzle, all the rest are fairly simple as long as players can navigate through the mini-map.

Mini-map shows all conches locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the mini-map does not show your current location, it is easy to figure the way around the forest. The yellow mark you can see in the image above is where players are spawned in the beginning. Meanwhile, the red circle shows where you can find some fish. The map also highlights the locations of all the conches, helping players to quickly complete the web event.

Here is a quick overview of different conches available in the forest:

Phantasmal Conches x 2

Imaging Conches x 3

Echoing Conches x 5

Rewards & Redemption guide

Web event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the Conchopedia icon to collect your Genshin Impact web event rewards after collecting all ten conches. For 40 Primogems, click on either Phantasmal or Imaging conches, and for free Hero's Wits, click on Echoing conches. Here, players must share the web event to receive their unique redemption code. Do note that you don't actually have to share the event on any social media platform; simply copying it to your clipboard also works.

These codes can be claimed either on Genshin Impact's official redemption site. You can also claim them using the in-game "redeem" feature.