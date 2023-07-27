All Phantasmal and Imaging Conch locations in Genshin Impact HoYoLAB web event

This Genshin Impact guide will cover the latest HoYoLAB web event, Conch Reminiscences, and how players can find all Phantasmal and Imaging Conches. Travelers have from July 27, 2023, to August 3, 2023, to complete everything. Note that there are only five million Redemption Codes from this event, so it could end prematurely. Each player only gets one code to use for 40 Primogems and another for two Hero's Wits.

Note that any code you forget to copy can be collected from the Reward Notification section from HoYoLAB. Completing the Conch Reminiscences web event should only take Genshin Impact players about five minutes, so let's begin.

Genshin Impact Conch Reminiscences guide: Get 40 free Primogems

Visit the Conch Reminiscences web page and click on the Play Now button to get started. You will be instructed to find five Phantasmal and Imaging Conches while solving puzzles. Genshin Impact players will move Aether or Lumine (their choice) with WASD if they're doing this on PC.

An example of a player riding a Waverider (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will start on the beach for this web event. Note that you can click on nearby objects. For example, the Waverider Waypoint nearby will summon a Waverider for you to use to explore the sea. You can also click on the minimap in the top left to see a bigger map.

You must collect two Phantasmal and three Imaging Conches to get a code with 40 free Primogems.

All conch locations

All Conch locations are shown on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that there are two Phantasmal Conches, three Imaging Conches, and five Echoing Conches in total. It would only be logical to start by using the nearby Waverider Waypoint and heading northwest to get the first conch.

Walkthrough

The first conch is easy to reach (Image via HoYoverse)

A brief cutscene will play, and your protagonist will automatically return to the beach. It's time to head to the next location since you must collect more conches.

Use a Hydro Slime here (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south of the beach until you see something similar to what's shown above. Drag a Hydro Slime to the question mark spot to remove the fire. A few seconds later, an Echoing Conch will spawn. Click on that.

Use a Dendro Slime here (Image via HoYoverse)

Head slightly southeast to see another strange spot with a question mark. Drag the Dendro Slime there to complete this minor puzzle to get the last Phantasmal Conch. Now it's time to head southwest.

Click on the shrubs here (Image via HoYoverse)

No slime is necessary for this puzzle. Just click and shake the shrubs with the music notes to remove them. The second Echoing Conch is available here. Let's head east to an easy puzzle.

Just follow the weasel (Image via HoYoverse)

Try to catch up with Weasel. It will head east, so just keep going that way until you see it enter a burrow. Approach it to see it disappear, but an Imaging Conch will be there to pick it up.

A Pyro Slime works here (Image via HoYoverse)

Head a little bit northeast to see a spot where you can put a slime near some wood. A Pyro Slime will be the answer to this puzzle. Genshin Impact players can then collect the Imaging Conch afterward.

Use a Cryo Slime here (Image via HoYoverse)

The next part of this Genshin Impact web event involves players going north. Use a Cryo Slime on the water where the gray slime marker is. Pick up the Echoing Conch.

Note: Pick up a Golden Bass while you're here. Just click on the sparkling fish slightly west of where you just were.

This is why you need fish (Image via HoYoverse)

Put the piece of fish in the empty yellow bowl slightly southeast of the grey kitty. It will walk there afterward, allowing Genshin Impact players to pick up another Echoing Conch.

An Anemo Slime should be used here (Image via HoYoverse)

Head north until you see a grey slime with a white question mark beside some leaves. Drag an Anemo Slime there to reveal the final Imaging Conch. Click on the Conchopedia icon and click on either the Phantasmal or Imaging Conch menus. You will be prompted to share this web event.

A simple download option will suffice. Just copy and paste the code given to you on either Genshin Impact's official website or through the game. That's how you can get an easy 40 Primogems.

Use a Pyro Slime again (Image via HoYoverse)

The final puzzle for a Redeem Code containing two Hero's Wits could be obtained using a Pyro Slime in the above spot. You can get here by heading northeast. Collect the final Echoing Conch. Visit the Conchopedia's Echoing Conch section to find an area where you can share the event.

Doing so allows you to copy a code. Use it in Genshin Impact or the official site to get two Hero's Wits. That's the end of this web event. Completing everything should only take a few minutes of a player's time. Getting 40 Primogems and 2x Hero's Wits is a pretty decent reward.