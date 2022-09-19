Genshin Impact fans urge Ufotable to pick Lumine as the MC for the upcoming anime adaptation

While Genshin Impact fans were on cloud nine only a couple of days ago, they are now out to urge Ufotable on their choice of the main character for the anime. After looking at several promotional videos miHoYo has put out over the years, fans believe that the anime will also pick Aether as their MC as they root for Lumine.

The fans started flipping the moment they saw the announcement for the anime with a collaboration between Hoyoverse and Ufotable. Genshin Impact has already released an anime concept trailer, which gives its fans a look at the beautiful landscapes within Teyvat. The only issue seems to be with the choice of MC.

Genshin Impact fans want Ufotable to pick Lumine as the anime MC

Lumine and Aether in the anime concept trailer (Image via Genshin Impact)

A good number of Genshin Impact fans want Ufotable to go a different way in their choice of MC, as they want Lumine to be the protagonist for the anime. The game has been using Aether in almost all of their promotional material as the Traveler, which is more than enough reason to believe that miHoYo thinks of Aether as the canon MC for the game and will want the same for the anime.

chiru 🐳 @thechildesimp



AETHER CAN HAVE ALL THE GAME PROMOTIONS AS TRAVELER JUST GIVE US LUMINE PLAYERS THE ANIME



@GenshinImpact MC LUMINE IN THE ANIME PLS!
AETHER CAN HAVE ALL THE GAME PROMOTIONS AS TRAVELER JUST GIVE US LUMINE PLAYERS THE ANIME

But this is not what the fans want, as they believe that Lumine would make a much better MC, breaking the fantasy pseudo harem norm that we see in several anime. Fans believe that it is time for Ufotable to break the "older brother tries to save younger sister" anime trope and go the opposite direction for the upcoming anime.

Fans give their views on the anime MC

Miguel (Me) @retr0_sarcasm @GenshinImpact I think it Would be cool if in the anime Lumine becomes the MC instead of Aether nice little change

With the players broken into two groups, Aether and Lumine players, one fan suggested that the anime switch between the MCs in each episode, with the other characters not surprised by the change.

Another fan suggested that the Genshin Impact anime could do something similar to Pokemon Black and White movies, as both the versions were released together and were canon.

Markarians Creatures @M4rkarian I'm really hyped for the #GenshinImpact anime but if it's just Aether again as MC I would be really upset... At least give us two versions like the Pokemon Black and White movies did! For me #Lumine is the main character!

Fans even suggested that the anime must go for Lumine as the anime MC, as Aether aesthetically looks cooler as a villain. Moreover, having Lumine as the MC would mean that there would be a lot of fun interactions with other characters, especially in the Liyue arc.

Aether from the anime concept teailer (Image via Genshin Impact)

The free-to-play game has already taken the world by storm through its anime-like graphics and amazing characters. However, now fans will also be able to see them animated, none other than by the studio responsible for animating the Demon Slayer and Fate series.

Hopefully, we will learn more about the anime and the studio's choice of MC in the coming days.

