Genshin Impact: Concise Synchronous Strategy Motherboard Troubleshooting Puzzle guide

Motherboard Troubleshooting is one of the three mini-games in Genshin Impact 4.2's ongoing event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. It is a series of simple puzzles where you must connect the circuit and ensure the signal is transmitted properly based on the corresponding color. On that note, the third stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting, called Concise Synchronous Strategy, has now been unlocked.

There are two signals and two broken circuits. Completing the challenge will reward you with 40 Primogems and other in-game items. This Genshin Impact guide will help you solve the Concise Synchronous Strategy stage in the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Concise Synchronous Strategy guide

Concise Synchronous Strategy (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, there are two sources of signal and two receivers in the third stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting, Concise Synchronous Strategy. The equippable circuit limit is 15, and two circuits on the motherboard are broken, but they can be fixed by passing through the inductive switches. At any rate, solving the puzzle is pretty simple.

Concise Synchronous Strategy puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to complete the third stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Green signal

Move two blocks to the left from the signal source.

Four blocks up to activate both inductive switches and connect the broken circuits.

Orange signal

Move two blocks to the right.

Go four blocks up.

This will complete the puzzle. The result should resemble the image above.

Rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage three rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get the following rewards for solving the third stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x4

All the rewards can be collected from the main event menu. Once you obtain enough Thelxie's Badges, you can exchange them for a free copy of Freminet.

This concludes the Concise Synchronous Strategy puzzle guide in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle schedule

More stages will be available later (Image via HoYoverse)

There are eight stages or levels in the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series. Four of them are already available, and the rest will be unlocked at a later date. Here's a complete release schedule for the same:

Stage V: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Stage VI: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Stage VII: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Stage VIII: November 26, 2023

As more stages are released, the difficulty level of the puzzles will also likely increase. Each puzzle will reward you with 40 Primogems, so you can earn up to 160 Primogems more by completing all the remaining challenges.