Genshin Impact confirms damage buffs to Electro and Swirl Elemental reactions in the next update

Genshin Impact players are sure to have used many Elemental Reactions during their journey, but they may have noticed that some lag behind others in terms of utility. While some reactions like Melt, Freeze, and Vaporize are incredibly powerful, others like Electro-Charged and Swirl can seem less powerful.

It seems that miHoYo has noticed this, as the last Developer Discussion has addressed this issue. Buffs to these reactions are confirmed to be on the way.

Players can read more about these buffs here.

Genshin Impact: Damage buff to Elemental Mastery and other reactions

The Developers Discussions are a way for miHoYo to inform players of changes that are coming to Genshin Impact in the future. The latest Developers Discussion covered several topics, and the final part of the post brought up the changes to Elemental Mastery and buffs to several reactions.

The post points out that some players have noted that Elemental Reactions are not working at certain distances, and miHoYo has revealed that this is due to coding restrictions placed on reactions in prior versions.

Now that time has passed, these restrictions can be lifted, and players will be able to utilize their reactions from longer distances. Players will also be seeing a buff to Elemental Mastery's DMG Bonus, though the details of this are still unknown.

Genshin Impact: Swirl, Electro Charged, Shatter, and more buffed

Players who are fans of the Electro Element may be rejoicing at the news that Elemental Reactions like Electro-Charged will be receiving a buff in this coming update.

These reactions have been on the latter end of the Elemental Reaction scale ever since the launch of Genshin Impact, and this buff could change things completely.

Players who have been waiting to use their Electro characters may find themselves with new powerful characters on their hands. It remains to be seen how these reactions will be buffed, but if they are powerful enough, it might change the meta of Genshin Impact forever.

These buffs seem to have coincided with the release of more Keqing content, so players might be incentivized to wish for Keqing when she returns to Genshin Impact. Either way, players will definitely benefit from these huge Elemental Reaction buffs, so they should keep their eyes on the coming changes.

